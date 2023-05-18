Real Madrid's stance on Marco Verratti move revealed amid claims that PSG star wants transfer to happen: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly uninterested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to French outlet RMC Sport (h/t The Hard Tackle), Verratti wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He recently approached Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he shares a strong bond, to discuss a potential move.

However, Los Merengues do not plan on bringing the 30-year-old to Spain's capital city. He is also believed to be unhappy about Lionel Messi's potential exit this summer, with the Argentina icon's contract expiring this summer.

Verratti, whose deal runs until June 2026, is the longest-serving PSG player in their current squad, having joined from Pescara in 2012. He is second on the club's all-time appearance list - just 22 behind Jean-Marc Pilorget's tally of 435 career games.

Real Madrid have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal. MadridUniversal claim Toni Kroos has already penned a one-year extension until June 2024 while Luka Modric is set to follow suit.

Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos make up Ancelotti's options in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga could return to playing in central midfield after Ferland Mendy's return from injury.

They are also believed to be after Theo Hernandez to beef up the left-back position. While Verratti's attributes make him an asset for most top clubs in the world, Real Madrid seemingly don't have a place for him in their XI next season.

They are reportedly closing in on a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

