Barcelona reject staggering €200m offer from PSG for starlet viewed as Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly turned down a whooping €200 million offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Lamine Yamal as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish journalist Luis Rojo reports that the Parisians have chosen Yamal as Mbappe's replacement. The latter is set to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season and is seemingly Real Madrid-bound.

Yamal, 16, is one of Europe's most exciting young talents having emerged as an undisputed starter at Camp Nou. Barcelona's youngest-ever player has appeared 37 times across competitions this season, bagging six goals and seven assists.

PSG offered €200 million for Spain's youngest-ever player. That fee would make him the second most expensive signing in history, only behind Neymar who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barca in 2017 for €222 million.

The Blaugrana have been enduring financial issues for several years and as a result, have parted ways with high-profile names. Lionel Messi departed in 2021 when the club couldn't afford a new contract and he joined the Parisians.

PSG are tasked with replacing Kylian Mbappe, 25, who, for many, is the greatest attacker in world football. The France captain has been in prolific form this season, registering 34 goals and seven assists in 34 games across competitions.

Reports claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has already signed a contract with Madrid. He's spent six years at the Parc des Princes, becoming their all-time top goalscorer.

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has been tipped to reach Kylian Mbappe's level

Lamine Yamal has been compared to Kylian Mbappe amid his groundbreaking start at Barcelona.

Yamal has earned major plaudits amid a breakout season at Barcelona where he's broken several records. He became La Liga's youngest-ever goalscorer in a 2-2 draw against Granada in October last year.

Many expect the Barca wonderkid to reach the top of world football, including former Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvalhal. The Portuguese tactician gave a glowing verdict of the teenager by comparing him to Kylian Mbappe (via Sports Brief):

"He has tremendous potential and, if he continues like this, he’s going to be at Mbappe’s level."

Mbappe enjoyed a similar meteoric rise during his time at AS Monaco before joining PSG in July 2018. He bagged 27 goals and 16 assists in 60 games, helping Les Rouge et Blanc win the Ligue 1 title in 2017 aged 18.

The Parisian superstar has broken several records since then, including winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award four times. He won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 aged 19.