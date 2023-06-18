Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Manchester United have been handed a boost as Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot.

The French midfielder could leave Juventus as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month. According to journalist Gerard Romero, via @ReshadRehman_, Rabiot's entourage offered Barcelona the chance to sign the player.

However, the Catalan giants outright rejected the opportunity. Manchester United, meanwhile, have reportedly been linked with a move for Rabiot along with Atletico Madrid.

A move to Los Colchoneros could prove to be difficult because of the player's apparent wage demands. Old Trafford could, hence, be a realistic destination for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder.

The 28-year-old was one of Juventus' most-used players last season, registering 11 goals and six assists in 48 appearances across competitions. He could offer much-needed competition for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and can be an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with a move to sign Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer. They have also held a strong interest in Martin Zubimendi, but the player apparently wishes to stay at Real Sociedad.

Morocco boss sheds light on Manchester United and Barcelona target's future

Morocco manager Walid Regragui has revealed that Sofyan Amrabat is set to sign for a new club amidst reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has grabbed the attention of several clubs since helping Morocco to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was allowed to leave the national team's camp before their 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers loss against South Africa on June 17.

Regragui shed light on his decision before the loss against Bafana Bafana and said, via Calciomercato:

"I decided to let him leave the national team camp... he won't play [against South Africa]. He's already played a lot of games this year. I wouldn't want to risk him getting injured, especially as he'll be signing for a new club soon."

Amrabat will enter the final year of his contract with Fiorentina next month. He reportedly favors a move to Barcelona over Manchester United and could be a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets in the No. 6 role.

