Barcelona to resume their pursuit of Inter Milan star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly try to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez once again when the transfer window opens in the summer. The Catalans were heavily linked with a move for the Argentine forward last summer, but were unable to match Inter's £100 million valuation of Martinez.

According to RAC1, Barcelona will attempt to give it another try. Newly-elected club president Joan Laporta is said to be seriously considering signing Martinez, even though Erling Haaland is rumored to be their top priority.

Lautaro Martinez has been in scintillating form since joining Inter Milan from Racing Club in the summer of 2018. After a disappointing first season, during which he managed just nine goals in 35 appearances, the 23-year-old developed into one of the best players in Serie A.

He scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, thus becoming one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Martinez was heavily tipped to join Barcelona, but the Catalans were unable to raise the funds they needed to sign him.

The Argentine has continued his scintillating form this season as well, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan. The youngster has formed a formidable partnership with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, which has led Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table.

Barcelona are currently desperate to sign a top-quality forward as they look to replace Luis Suarez, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid last summer. The Catalans have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, but with the Norwegian leaning towards Real Madrid, Barcelona will have to look at alternative options.

Barcelona must sell a number of their stars if they are to fund a deal for Lautaro Martinez

Torino FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Barcelona are currently struggling financially due to the implications of the coronavirus outbreak. The club is facing a debt of €1.2 billion, which is likely to impact its performance in the transfer market this summer.

Martinez will probably cost Barcelona in excess of €100 million and the club has to part ways with a few of its underperforming stars in order to raise funds for his signing. Ronald Koeman will thus look to sell the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, who have failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Camp Nou.