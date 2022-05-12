Barcelona's move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski takes fresh twist: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a blow in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana are reportedly chasing a 'top-level forward' according to Mundo Deportivo, although they have already missed out on signing Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund megastar has agreed to join Manchester City ahead of next season.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Despite months of rumors claiming that Lewandowski would be interested in signing for Barcelona, El Nacional has claimed that the 33-year-old never had any intention of joining Xavi Hernandez's side.

While there have been conversations between Camp Nou officials and the Poland international's agent Pini Zahavi, their only objective was to put pressure on the Bayern Munich board so they could improve their offer to the player. It is likely the legendary forward will stay at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has enjoyed yet another incredible campaign with the Bavarians scoring 49 times in 45 appearances. Last season, he also broke Gerd Muller's record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Barcelona were said to be chasing 20-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi. However, Borussia Dortmund announced they had signed the Red Bull Salzburg forward moments after it was revealed they had sold Haaland to City.

Karim Adeyemi @karim_adeyemi Hello @BlackYellow fans, it is official. I am coming next season to play football and score goals 🖤 Hello @BlackYellow fans, it is official. I am coming next season to play football and score goals 🖤💛 https://t.co/wHKl1vybnJ

Barcelona targeting Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are planning an audacious summer transfer for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international's contract at Anfield expires next summer.

The 30-year-old is being touted as a potential Ballon d'Or contender this year following an incredible season for the Reds. He has scored 22 goals in 48 appearances this term.

Mane also guided his nation to an African Cup of Nations victory in February, as well as helping them seal World Cup qualification after they beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a play-off.

Xavi is looking to rebuild his Barca squad next season. The report claims that the idea of playing in La Liga excites Mane, who is yet to enter any meaningful discussions with his current club over a new deal.

Mane would undoubtedly become the main man at Camp Nou if he were to make the move. This is a role that he doesn't play at Anfield with the likes of Salah and Luis Diaz alongside him.

The forward's future was cast into doubt this week. The Mail reported that his agent met up with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on Friday, May 7 to discuss a potential transfer.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, qualified for the World Cup and reached the Champions League final in 2022 Sadio Mane has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, qualified for the World Cup and reached the Champions League final in 2022 👏 https://t.co/CaMm4Fas6p

