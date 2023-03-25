Barcelona to send scouts to watch four players during Morocco vs Brazil - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly be sending scouts to watch Vitor Roque, Abde Ezzalzouli, Safyan Amrabat and Chadi Riad in action during Morocco's international friendly against Brazil. The two nations meet at Grand Stade de Tanger tonight (March 25).

The Blaugrana are set to have a keen eye on the fixture with two of their transfer targets and two of their youngsters on display. According to Mundo Deportivo's Roger Torello, they are set to send scouts to the game.

Brazil could hand Athletico Paranaense striker Roque, 18, his international debut against Morocco. The exciting young striker has been called up by interim Selecao boss Ramon Menezes. He has scored three goals in four appearances in the Campeonato Paranaense.

Roque is being tipped to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Endrick, 16, who will arrive at Barcelona's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid next summer. Reports claim that Barca had a €25 million bid rejected by Paranaense for the frontman and are demanding €40 million. He has admitted that he is prepared to move to Europe amid the Catalan giants' interest:

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible."

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also tracking Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat, 26, who shone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made seven appearances in the tournament as Morocco finished fourth. Reports claim that they are in a race with Tottenham Hotspur to sign the player. He has also featured 37 times across competitions for his Serie A side this season.

Barca will also be watching Abde, 21, who is currently out on loan at fellow La Liga side Osasuna. The Moroccan winger has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Blaugrana's 19-year-old defender Riad has been shining for the club's reserve team in Group 2 of the Primera Federación. He has played 31 times across competitions, including an appearance in La Liga. He has scored three goals and helped Barca Atletic keep 15 clean sheets.

Barcelona are rivaled by Inter Milan to the signing of Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang could make a sensational return to Barca.

Aubameyang left Barcelona last summer for Chelsea in a €12 million deal. He was a hit with the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals in 24 games at the Nou Camp over the course of seven months.

However, Aubameyang has endured a dismal spell at Stamford Bridge since his departure. He has fallen out of favor with Blues boss Graham Potter, scoring just three goals in 19 matches.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona are set to be challenged by Inter in the race to sign the Gabonese striker from Chelsea in the summer. The veteran striker recently visited the Nou Camp to watch his former side's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico. This did not sit well with the Premier League club, who could look to terminate his contract at the end of the season.

