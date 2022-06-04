Barcelona 'seriously' interested in signing Chelsea target - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly serious about their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are ready to challenge Chelsea, who are also interested in signing him.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via BarçaTimes), Sevilla have a battle going on for Kounde. Chelsea seemed to have a clear run at the defender but now face competition from Barcelona.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @FabrizioRomano 🥇] | Barcelona’s interest in Koundé is SERIOUS, but there are no talks with Sevilla. They want €55-65M for him and Chelsea are leading the race. #fcblive 🚨🚨[ @FabrizioRomano🥇] | Barcelona’s interest in Koundé is SERIOUS, but there are no talks with Sevilla. They want €55-65M for him and Chelsea are leading the race. #fcblive https://t.co/FJ53FnUelf

The Catalan club have not begun talks yet, thus leaving Chelsea in the lead for now. Thomas Tuchel has been trying to sign him since last summer. Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi, confirmed they were in talks with the Blues (via Football London). However, the deal did not get over the line, and the defender stayed at the Spanish club.

As per journalist Florian Plettenburg, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Kounde in the past.

Story continues below ad

Barcelona target Jules Kounde wanted Chelsea move: Reports

Sevilla's sporting director confirmed last summer that Kounde wanted to join Chelsea. He added that they had received a good offer, but it had not met their conditions. He was quoted by Daily Express saying:

"There was a club that he liked, which was Chelsea. The first and only formal offer did not satisfy our desires and was conditional on them selling a player. It was an important offer, considering the current world where there are so many hardships, but it did not meet our demands, conditions, or quantities."

Story continues below ad

However, French football expert Julien Laurens told talkSPORT that the move collapsed because of Sevilla. The journalist added that the Spanish side demanded more towards the end, and Chelsea walked away. Laurens said:

"Chelsea agreed that they were not going to pay the full release clause – and Sevilla were happy, at the beginning, with £50 ,illion. That's certainly what they thought. Suddenly, Sevilla thought, 'He's worth more than that, give us £65 million or £70 million!'"

He added:

"That's not really how you do business, even on Deadline Day. He missed the Sevilla game at the weekend to be in Paris and ready to travel to London for a medical etc, before going back to Paris with the France national team. There are still a few hours left, but I don't think Chelsea will go as high as the release clause."

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Andreas Christensen (via Fabrizio Romano), who is set to leave Chelsea at the end of this month with his contract expiring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far