Barcelona set to rival PSG and Chelsea for Serie A superstar's transfer in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the services of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Reports from Italian publication IL Mattino suggest that the three European giants are currently keeping tabs on the Georgian's contract situation at Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, is stalling on extending his contract with the reigning Italian champions. Although his current contract runs until June 2027, Napoli are keen to tie him down for a longer period.

Considering his current market value, the Partenopei could consider cashing in on him this summer, rather than losing him for a much lesser fee in subsequent transfer windows.

Spanish giants Barcelona are believed to be one of the clubs who are willing to make a move for the winger should he become available this summer. They are also expected to face stiff competition from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain who also hold strong interest in the player.

Kvaratskhelia has so far made 30 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season. He has registered six goals and four assists in those games.

Former Barcelona star claims he made a mistake joining the Catalan giants

Antoine Griezmann has boldly claimed that his big-money move to Barcelona from Athletico Madrid in 2019 was a mistake. The France international, who is currently enjoying a productive second spell with the Colchoneros, recently reflected on his time at rival club Barcelona.

Griezmann spent two seasons with Barca, where he made 102 appearances, scoring 35 goals and registering 17 assists. He, however, stated in a recent interview with Marca that he made a mistake leaving Athletico.

When asked about why he left Athletico Madrid for Barcelona in 2019 he said (via football-espana):

"I decided to leave because I had reached my mental limit. I had to leave, and you always think that outside is better. I wanted to try, but after a few months, I realised I was not as happy as in Madrid and at Atleti."

He continued:

"It’s a joy to be here, I made a mistake, as can happen to anyone, but I will do everything so the fans are proud of their No.7. We need you from now to the end of the season, thanks for the love, and we will enjoy it together.”