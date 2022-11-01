Barcelona set sights on ex-Atletico Madrid full-back as potential replacement if Marcos Alonso leaves Camp Nou: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing former Atletico Madrid left-back Caio Henrique if Marcos Alonso leaves Camp Nou, as per Fichajes.

Alonso, 31, only arrived at Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer this past summer but has struggled for form at the Catalan giants.

He has made nine appearances across competitions, but his contract expires next summer.

If the Spaniard does leave Camp Nou, the Blaugrana are keen to move for AS Monaco full-back Henrique, formerly of rivals Atletico.

Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany has been impressed by the Brazilian, who has been a mainstay in the Monaco side since joining from Atleti in 2020 for £7.2 million.

He has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Henrique currently ranks first in assists via setplays in Ligue 1 and fifth for overall assists in the French league.

The Brazilian has five years left on his current deal at the Louis II Stadium.

Sofascore Brazil @SofascoreBR Caio Henrique (25 anos) é o defensor com mais assistências e participações em gols nas TOP 5 ligas europeias 22/23.



The left-back situation at Camp Nou has become a problem for Xavi who has not been overly consistent with his selection of players in the role.

Alonso has alternated with youngster Alejandro Balde in the position while veteran defender Jordi Alba has been on the outside looking in.

Balde has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals while Alba has made nine appearances, providing one assist.

Barcelona coaches are concerned by Raphinha's lack of form at Camp Nou

Raphinha is struggling at Camp Nou

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer for £52.2 million with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal with Xavi's side.

The Blaugrana beat Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature and his prior campaign at Elland Road boded well for the Catalan giants.

Raphinha had managed 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances across competitions for Leeds in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Brazilian winger was a crucial member of the side that avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

However, Raphinha's performances in the Blaugrana colors have been scrutinized and coaches at the La Liga club are seemingly worried.

He has made 15 appearances, scoring just one goal and providing two assists.

Diario AS reports that coaches are bemused by the fact that the Brazilian is unbeatable in training but unable to translate that onto the pitch.

Players do take time to adapt to a new league and that is certainly the case with Raphinha.

But as time progresses the £52.2 million fee Barca paid is only going to become more of a burden.

