Barcelona against signing PSG superstar who was once slandered for 'smoking, drinking and partying' - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly against signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti, who's not in the French club's plans for the future, due to off-field reasons.

Since arriving from Serie B side Pescara, Verratti, 30, has been a standout performer. In 416 appearances across competitions, the Euro 2020 winner has bagged 11 goals and 61 assist, clinching all but two of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles amidst other honours.

There's little doubt about Verratti's quality and prowess in the middle of the park. However, as per El Nacional, the Italian's penchant for parties, smoking and drinking, makes him an unattractive proposition for the Blaugrana.

Former Parisians player Jerome Rothen minced no words when PSG extended Verratti's contract in 2022, keeping him at the club till 2026:

"He didn't deserve it. The managers made a mistake. You can't send the message to your dressing room from a guy who plays 60% of the games, who is usually very tired in the 60th minute when there is a lot of pace, who dedicates to have parties, to smoke, to drink... these are things that harm the image of the club. And he does not hide."

Rothen continued, hailing Verratti's quality but bemoaning that he has done little to mend his party-boy image:

"I don't want to criticise him for his quality as a player, because he has many qualities. He received a lot of praise, but he also had the opportunity to show that he was betting differently at PSG, in terms of image , of results... and it didn't, it didn't get better."

Barcelona will now have to look elsewhere as they seek midfield reinforcements.

How have PSG and Barcelona fared this season?

Marco Verratti faces an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.

Both PSG and Barcelona have had less than stellar starts to the new campaign after winning their respective leagues last season. Both teams are unbeaten after three and two games respectively, though.

The Parisians commenced their quest for a 10th league title in 12 years with a pair of unconvincing draws with Lorient (0-0) and Toulouse. Luis Enrique's men, though, brought up their first league win of the 2023-24 season by beating Lens 3-1 at home, with their all-time top scorer Kylian Mbppe starring with a brace.

Their next league engagement is a trip to Lyon on Sunday, September 3.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona launched their bid for back-to-back league titles with a goalless draw at Getafe before beating Cadiz 2-0 at home in their next outing last weekend. They travel to Villarreal on Sunday, August 27.