Barcelona star not committed to Atletico Madrid move amid heavy interest - Reports

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are gearing up for an eventful summer transfer window with multiple entries and exits and Marcos Alonso is one of the players expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Alonso's contract with the Catalan club is set to expire in June, with no reported talks about a potential extension. As per a report by Mundo Deportivo, Alonso is in talks with the Spanish club Atletico Madrid over a potential move as a free agent this summer. However, the player is reportedly not ready to commit to the move yet.

The Spanish left-back reportedly wants to take time to consider all possible options before making his decision. Barcelona has not officially communicated with Alonso as per reports, but the player is aware that the club is not going to renew his contract.

Alonso has had a difficult season, dealing with a lack of minutes and fitness issues. The player was injured for most of the season but was back in the starting line-up when the Catalan club faced Cadiz in La Liga last week.

Barcelona are looking at multiple potential targets this summer, after a humiliating 4-1 (4-6 aggregate) loss to Paris St-Germain that knocked them off the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. The club is currently second in the La Liga table, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona will reportedly target multiple signings this summer amidst major exits: Reports

There are reports of multiple important players leaving Barcelona this summer. The current manager Xavi also announced his decision to step down earlier this year. President Joan Laporta has reportedly been trying to convince the former Blaugrana icon to stay but the manager has not changed his decision yet.

As per Sport, Barca president Joan Laporta's main target in the upcoming transfer window will be Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, with Paris St-Germain believed to be trying to hijack the deal. They are also looking to sign a defensive midfielder, as Oriol Romeu will reportedly be asked to leave the club.

The club's other potential targets include RB Leipzig player Dani Olmo and Real Sociedad player Martin Zubimendi.

Among the players heading for a potential exit are Frenkie De Jong and Ronald Araujo. Journalist Matte Moretto reported that Bayern Munich is interested in signing both De Jong and Araujo and the Catalan club are open to a sale.

It also remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix and Man City loanee Joao Cancelo remain at the club next season.

