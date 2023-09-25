Barcelona star in crutches amid injury troubles, remains major doubt for Real Madrid clash - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly doubtful for the La Liga clash with Real Madrid next month after arriving in training on crutches.

De Jong, 26, is a key player for Xavi's side, starting all seven games across competitions this season. He has scored once and played the full 90 minutes in five of those outings.

However, the Dutchman played only 36 minutes of the come-from-behind 3-2 La Liga win at home to Celta Vigo at the weekend. Test reports, as per Barcelona's website, have shown that the player has an injury to the tibiofibular syndesmosis in his right ankle.

On Monday, as reported by Relevo journalist Alex Pintanel (via barcacentre), De Jong arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva, Barca's training ground, on crutches. He seems unlikely to be fit before the first El Clasico clash of the season on October 28.

The Dutchman's injury comes as a huge blow for Xavi as De Jong has been one of his automatic starters. Last season, the player made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and four assists as Barca won their first La Liga title in four years.

Barcelona remain atop La Liga after Real Madrid falter in Madrid derby

Barcelona produced a comeback for the ages on Saturday, recovering from two goals down to beat Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. Xavi's side trailed by two goals entering the final 10 minutes of regulation time before effecting the dramatic turnaround.

Celta led by Jorgen Strand Larsen's 19th-minute strike and doubled their advantage in the 76th minute through Anastasios Douvikas. The hosts responded through a four-minute Robert Lewandowski brace.

The Pole's second of the night in the 85th minute restored parity before on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo netted a dramatic winner. The result took Barca top of the standings with 16 points from six games.

A day later, Real Madrid, who had won their first five league games this season, came undone at Atletico Madrid. Alvaro Morata fired the Rojiblancos in front in the fourth minute and Antonie Griezman doubled their advantage four minutes later before Toni Kroos pulled one back in the 35th minute.

However, Morata struck again in the 46th minute to end Carlo Ancelotti's side's perfect start to the season, who had won their first six games across competitions. The loss means Madrid remain a point behind Barca in the league.