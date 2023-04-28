Barcelona star has informed Xavi that he does not want to play in alternate position next season - Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has reportedly told Xavi that he doesn't want to play at right-back next season.

According to Diario AS, Kounde, 24, has made it clear to the management that he doesn't want to be a full-back in the 2023-24 campaign. Spanish journalist Juan Jimenez says that the Frenchman's performances this season haven't met expectations.

Kounde arrived at Barca from Sevilla last summer and was signed predominantly as a centre-back. The Blaugrana had Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as right-back options.

However, Kounde has been forced to perform a makeshift role at right-back due to Bellerin's departure. He has made 18 appearances across competitions in the position, providing three assists. However, that's something the French defender doesn't want to do next season.

Barcelona do have concerns over Kounde's attributes as a full-back, too. They feel he lacks the explosiveness and speed required to be a right-back. The French defender admitted that himself:

“I lack reference points in the full-back position."

Barca boss Xavi is in the market for a new right-back in the summer, with Villarreal's Juan Foyth under consideration. However, Mundo Deportivo reports that his signing appears highly unlikely.

Kounde's struggles to reach expectations can be attributed to him playing at an unfamiliar right-back position. He excelled at centre-back previously for Sevilla, making 133 appearances. His lack of minutes at centre-back this season has had a knock-on effect on his participation with France, starting their last Euro 2024 qualifier on the bench.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte turns down Newcastle approach, as he seeks Barcelona move

Aymeric Laporte desires a move to Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has snubbed interest from Newcastle United and other European suitors. The French defender reportedly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana's financial complications are a stumbling block in a potential move for Laporte to the Camp Nou, though. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, featuring 19 times and helping City keep five clean sheets.

Barcelona already have four centre-backs: Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. Hence, Laporte might not be on the top of their agenda heading into the summer.

Laporte has two years left on his contract with the Cityzens. His decision to rule out a move to St James' Park may be costly, as Barca don't seem to be in need of a new central defender.

Poll : 0 votes