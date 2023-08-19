Barcelona star offered to PSG just weeks after Ousmane Dembele joined Ligue1 side - Reports

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has been reportedly offered to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). That comes shortly after another Barca forward Ousmane Dembele joined the Parisians this summer.

The Arsenal and Manchester United target has looked unsettled at the Camp Nou for a while. Superagent Jorge Mendes has now offered his high-profile client to the Parisians and Atletico Madrid, as per The Sun (via Sports Zone).

Last season, Fati made 51 appearances across competitions for Xavi Hernandez's side, bagging 10 goals and four assists, but only 14 of them came as a starter. Xavi is said to not stand in the way if Fati desires to leave Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, PSG signed Dembele this summer from Barca for €50 million, as per The Guardian. However, as per The Sun, the Parisians have their eye on Bradley Barcola of Lyon, which means United and Arsenal will fancy their chances of snapping up Fati.

The Spaniard was touted as a generational talent when he first emerged on the scene three years ago. At 17 years, 40 days, Fati is the youngest player to score in the UEFA Champions League. However, a series of injuries, loss of form and reduction in game time means he hasn't lived up to his full potential at Camp Nou yet.

How have PSG and Barcelona fared this season?

Paris Saint-Germain

French giants PSG started life under new boss Luis Enrique with a disappointing goalless draw at home in their Ligue 1 opener on Sunday, August 13.

The French giants have seen a spate of high-profile departures this summer. The legendary Lionel Messi left on a free transfer to join MLS side Inter Miami, Meanwhile, his former Barcelona teammate Neymar has joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on a €90 million move (as per ESPN).

Meanwhile, Barcelona kicked off their La Liga title defence with an ill-tempered goalless draw at Getafe last weekend. Manager Xavi saw a red card for protesting one of the referee's decisions.

The Blaugrana will next take on Cadiz at home in La Liga on Saturday, August 20, while PSG travel to Toulouse in Ligue 1 a day before.