Barcelona star rejects Bayern Munich and Arsenal approach - Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has reportedly rejected the chance to join Bayern Munich and Arsenal this summer. The youngster joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2020 and was one of the standout players for the Catalan giants last season.

According to ESPN, Dest is keen to stay at Barcelona amidst renewed interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is also believed to be a huge fan of the American. But the club could be forced to sell a number of star players due to their dire financial situation.

Sergino Dest replaced Sergi Roberto as the club's first-choice right-back last season. He went on to make 41 appearances in all competitions for the club and contributed three goals.

The 20-year-old is viewed as one of many young talents around whom the club can build a squad for the future. Dest signed a five-year contract with Barcelona last summer, and has a buy-out clause set at €400 million.

Premier League giants Arsenal are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard has been heavily courted by Serie A champions Inter Milan this summer.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been forced to deploy French centre-back Benjamin Pavard as a right-back in recent years. Joshua Kimmich has often been made to play as a defensive midfielder in order to exploit his passing ability. The German club are therefore in the market for a right-back this summer.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are looking to exploit Barcelona's current need to sell players to balance their books by submitting an offer for Sergino Dest. The right-back is, however, keen to stay at Barcelona and continue his development under the management of Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona could terminate the contracts of a number of star players in order to accommodate Lionel Messi's salary

Despite transfer-listing a majority of their star players this summer, Barcelona are yet to receive any offers for some of their highest earners. The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti have all been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou. But none of the players have received any concrete offers from potential suitors.

Barcelona could terminate the contracts of Coutinho, Pjanic and Umtiti if the trio fail to secure moves away from the club this summer.

