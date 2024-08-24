Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has reportedly reached an agreement with the club to extend his contract before heading out on loan this summer. The France international is set to join rival side Atletico Madrid on a temporary basis until June 2025, after the two clubs reached an agreement.

French defender Lenglet joined La Blaugrana from Sevilla in 2018 for a reported fee of around €35 million but has fallen out of favor at the club. The 29-year-old was put up for sale this summer after two fruitless loan spells in the Premier League.

Unable to find a permanent home for the centre-back, Barcelona accepted a straight loan offer from Atletico Madrid for him this summer. The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy and La Blaugrana have decided to extend his contract, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Clement Lenglet has signed a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2027 as opposed to 2026 when his previous deal was set to expire. He will remain on the same salary and this will slightly ease the financial strain on Barcelona as most of his salary will be paid by Atleti.

The defender spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur after Xavi deemed him surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp. He made 35 appearances for the north London outfit, helping them keep eight clean sheets and gaining Antonio Conte's trust.

The sacking of the Italian manager, however, meant that Lenglet was unwanted at the club.

Aston Villa came calling in the summer of 2023 and Lenglet joined the Midlands club. He featured 25 times across all competitions, helping the side keep seven clean sheets in his appearances. Unconvinced by his displays, the English side decided against signing him permanently, as well.

Clement Lenglet joins Atletico Madrid as a direct replacement for Mario Hermoso, who left the club as a free agent. The Frenchman will hope for a good season on his return to Spanish football with Diego Simeone's side.

Barcelona confirm contract for Spanish striker

Barcelona have confirmed the permanent addition of striker Pau Victor to their squad from fellow La Liga outfit Girona. The 22-year-old has penned a deal that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Victor spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barca Atletic, for whom he led the goalscoring charts in the Primera Federacion. The club decided to sign him permanently afterwards and he impressed manager Hansi Flick in pre-season.

Pau Victor scored three goals in their USA tour, one against Manchester City and a brace against Real Madrid. The versatile forward has already made his La Liga bow for the side as a late substitute in their opening day 2-1 win over Valencia.

