Barcelona star the subject of interest from 3 Serie A giants - Reports

Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic.

According to Sport, the Bosnian midfielder is keen on a return to Italy this summer. He spent five years at AS Roma and four years at Juventus before moving to Barcelona last summer.

Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma are all interested in signing the player on a season-long loan this summer. Barcelona are, however, keen on selling him permanently.

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus as part of a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo sign for the Bianconeri.

Most fans and pundits believed he was the perfect signing for the Blaugrana because of his vision, passing, creativity and set pieces.

However, the former AS Roma star struggled to break into Barcelona's starting XI as he failed to earn the faith of Dutch manager Ronald Koeman. He was behind Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in the pecking order at the club.

The 31-year-old had to make do with a bit-part role during his debut season with the Catalan giants. He went on to make just 19 appearances for the club in La Liga.

Miralem Pjanic is reportedly desperate to leave Barcelona due to a lack of regular playing time. The Blaugrana are believed to be open to terminating the midfielder's contract but would prefer to sell him this summer.

Pjanic will need a pay cut in order to force through a move to Italy this summer. Inter Milan, Juventus, and AS Roma are all suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are looking to offload some of their highest earners this summer.

⚠️ Miralem Pjanic 🇧🇦 will leave Barcelona 🔴🔵 this summer after just 1 season. His agent offered him to both Juventus ⚫⚪ and Roma 🐺 but he is not a priority for either club. He wants to return to Italy. @NicoSchira #Pjanic #Barcelona #Mercato #Transfers pic.twitter.com/BuIKgHFpG3 — TheOtherSideofThePond (@SideofPond) July 10, 2021

Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic would prefer a return to Juventus over a move to Inter Milan or AS Roma

Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma are all interested in signing Miralem Pjanic on a season-long loan this summer

Miralem Pjanic is reportedly keen on reuniting with Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

The midfielder played some of his best football under the management of the Italian. During their time together at Turin, the duo won three Scudettos and two Coppa Italias.

#THFC have not made a move for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic [@CDEccleshare] pic.twitter.com/z15cu9ggtO — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 9, 2021

The Barcelona star has also been linked with a loan move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

