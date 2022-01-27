Barcelona star 'very seduced' by the possibility of joining Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich: Reports

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong could be on his way to Bayern Munich before the end of January, according to a report from El Nacional.

Frenkie De Jong joined Barcelona three years ago from Ajax, with the Spanish giants coughing up £65 million to bring the 24-year-old to Camp Nou.

According to the latest reports, Bayern Munich are touted to be the favorites to sign Frenkie De Jong. A deal could materialize as early as January and the Dutchman is tempted by the possibility of working with Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern. The German heavyweights could offer £50 million as a transfer fee which would be enough to convince Barca.

Conditions within the club's hierarchy have not helped De Jong

There was huge hype surrounding Frenkie De Jong when he arrived in Catalunya. The Dutch international had immense potential and everyone expected him to turn into a world class player. However, the instability of the club over the last few seasons may have been detrimental to the Dutchman's progress.

Over the past three years at Barca, Frenkie De Jong hasn't been able to live up to his price-tag. Since his move to Camp Nou in 2019, De Jong has only scored 11 goals and assisted 14 goals in his 119 appearances for the Catalans.

Many can point out that the 24-year-old has been playing for a club that has constantly rotated their starting eleven during the 2021-22 season. The changes in managers have also not helped the players at all.

With the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona's manager, many experts believed that Frenkie De Jong would improve drastically under his guidance. But this hasn't been the case as Xavi has placed his trust in the trio of Nico Gonzalez, Pedri González and Pablo Gavi, who are all La Masia graduates. This has prompted Frenkie De Jong to rethink his future at Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, could end up placing the Dutchman on the transfer list. De Jong is one of their most valuable players who can bring them a stupendous transfer income. Ideally this could also be an escape route from the financial crisis that the club is currently facing.

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong was sad about Laporta's speech after losing to Real Madrid

Barcelona recently suffered heartbreak against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final as the Catalans were defeated 3-2 by Los Blancos. Barca's defeat was hard to sollow for many as the team played extremely well against an in-form Madrid.

After the match, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta gave an emotional speech in the dressing room. He stated that the fans and the board were proud of the effort the players put in against Real Madrid. However, Frenkie De Jong recently admitted that it saddened him to say that the club are proud of their performance in the Supercopa finals.

"We didn't play badly against Madrid, but it saddens me to say that we are proud. When you lose, you always have to be disappointed."

It looks like Frenkie De Jong may well have put an end to his current stint with Barcelona and is looking for new challenges.

The Dutchman, however, won't have a shortage of options as there will be a host of elite European clubs waiting for him if he decides to leave the club anytime soon.

