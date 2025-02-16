Barcelona star wants to renew contract amid rumors that the club haven't paid his last season's wages - Reports

Frenkie de Jong wants to sign a new deal with Barcelona, according to journalist Fernando Polo. The Dutch midfielder's contract with the Catalans expires at the end of next season and he remains linked with an exit from Camp Nou.

De Jong missed the start of the season with an ankle injury and has struggled to cement his place in the first team since returning to full fitness. The 27-year-old has appeared 23 times this season for the LaLiga giants, registering two goals and one assist.

However, he has started just eight games under Hansi Flick so far. It was recently suggested that De Jong hasn't been paid his wages from last season as well.

Barcelona were keen to tie him down to an extension last year, but the player failed to respond to their renewal proposal. The Catalans ultimately retracted their offer, and the situation remains tense.

However, it now appears that the Dutchman is ready to put the past behind him. He is even willing to sign a new deal and continue his association with the LaLiga giants.

Interestingly, Barcelona are ready to extend his stay at Camp Nou but reportedly want the player to take a pay cut in his new deal. Frenkie de Jong apparently earns around €485,000 per week and was previously reluctant to agree to a reduced pay package.

Will Barcelona sign a former icon this summer?

Frenkie de Jong

Neymar is apparently eager to return to Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Santi Ovalle. The Brazilian forward played some of the best football of his career during his time with the Catalans.

Neymar left the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2017 to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly for a world record €222m fee. He spent six seasons in Paris before leaving for Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023.

Sadly, the Brazilian's stay with the Saudi side wasn't fruitful and he returned to his former club Santos in January. However, the 32-year-old doesn't wish to stay with the Brazilian giants for long and is already eyeing a return to Europe at the end of this season.

Neymar's preference would be a return to Camp Nou, and he was also linked with Barcelona in the winter. However, the club weren't interested and their stance is unlikely to change this summer. The Catalans do not have the finances to pay the Brazilian's wages, while he may not fit into Hansi Flick's tactics.

