Barcelona to step up pursuit of Manchester City superstar after his outstanding UCL display against Bayern Munich: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly step up their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan after watching his impressive showing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Gundogan, 32, shone for City as they romped to a 3-0 victory over Bayern at the Eithad on Tuesday (April 11). The German was a constant presence in the heart of midfield as Pep Guardiola's men took control of their quarterfinal tie in the first leg.

According to SPORT, Barcelona watched his display against the Bavarians and have thus upped their pursuit of the midfielder. Gundogan is out of contract at the end of the season which aids Barca as they are out for bargain buys due to financial complications.

The management and hierarchy at the Nou Camp like Gundogan's profile given that the German is versatile. He has made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing as many assists.

Gudogan has been at the Etihad for seven years since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side since and is only seven games away from reaching 300 appearances.

The intelligent midfielder is viewed as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is in the latter stages of his career. His contract with Barcelona also expires at the end of the season.

Barcelona missed out on the chance to sign Manchester City's Rodri in 2018

The Catalan giants could have signed Manchester City's Rodri in 2018.

SPORT reports that Barcelona could have signed Gundogan's teammate Rodri in 2018. The Spanish midfielder was playing for Villarreal at the time and was just getting started in his career.

The Blaugrana were heavily interested in Rodri, but Atletico Madrid beat them to the Spaniard. Los Colchoneros signed the midfielder for €20 million with another €5 million in variables. He featured 47 times at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, before joining Manchester City in 2019 for €70 million.

Rodri has gone on to become one of City's most valuable players, a dominant figure in Guardiola's midfield. He has been enjoying a superb 2022-23 season, and scored a stunner in the 3-0 win over Bayern midweek.

Barcelona have long had Busquets to call on but Rodri would have been an astute long-term replacement for his compatriot. Alongside this, the 26-year-old could have developed under the watch of the 34, to further his knowledge of the game.

Barca seem intent on signing a defensive midfielder in the summer but there is little to no chance of them pursuing Rodri. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €80 million.

