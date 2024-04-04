Barcelona target wants to leave current club with PSG also keeping tabs - Reports

Barcelona will have a decision to make this summer as Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to leave the Premier League champions, as per X handle Barcacentre (via @ffpolo). Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in him, after failing to land him last summer, as per X handle PSG Report.

Silva was reportedly close to joining PSG last summer but Manchester City, who had already lost Cole Palmer, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, blocked the Portuguese midfielder's exit.

Silva, who signed for City back in 2017 from AS Monaco, has established himself as a key first-team player at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola. Now in his seventh season, Silva has registered 64 goals and as many assists in 344 games for City.

His bigger contribution to the team is his ability to play anywhere across the midfield, having operated previously as a centre-mid, No. 10, right-winger, left-winger and defensive midfielder.

Pedri predicts Barcelona vs Manchester City final for this year's UEFA Champions League

Barcelona youngster Pedri has backed his team to go all the way to the final in this season's UEFA Champions League. The Spanish midfielder believes they will face Manchester City in the final, but added that taking on Real Madrid will not be a bad option either.

Speaking on the Residency Podcast, Pedri predicted the final clash for the Champions League (via Madrid Xtra):

"Barca vs City, although Barca vs Madrid wouldn't be bad either."

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight of the Champions League. Victory over two legs will pit them against Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid. On the other side of the pool, Manchester City face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals with Arsenal vs Bayern Munich being the other last-eight clash.

The first legs of the quarters will be held on April 9 and 10 with the second legs taking place on April 16 and 17.