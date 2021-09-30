Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo among six potential replacements for Ronald Koeman, Luis Suarez warns Xavi against becoming Barca manager and more - 30 September 2021 

Barcelona's season has already gone from bad to worse. They suffered a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Benfica and the chinks in their armor are starting to show. Ronald Koeman's future hangs in the balance and the Barcelona board are already looking at potential replacements.

Barcelona to make January move for Dani Olmo

1. FC Köln v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive report on Sportskeeda that Barcelona are set to make a January move for Dani Olmo. The 23-year-old fits the profile of the player that the Catalans are looking for.

He can play as a false nine and as a winger and Barcelona consider him to be the perfect signing for them. Blaugrana tried to make a move for Olmo. They wanted to sign him on an initial loan deal but RB Leipzig rejected the approach as they had no time to find a replacement for him.

In the 2020-21 season, he scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Luis Suarez says it's not the ideal time for Xavi to become Barcelona manager

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has warned Xavi against replacing Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager. Xavi is among the various names that are being thrown around as a potential replacement for Koeman.

Speaking to Sport, Suarez revealed that there is a war going on at Barcelona and it might not be wise for Xavi to walk into it.

He said:

"At Barca there is a war that hurts the players. I personally recommend Xavi to wait. This is not the ideal time to get to the club. He’s smart he has to wait a moment."

Meanwhile, current Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique has distanced himself from rumours linking him with the Barcelona job. He said:

"I think Joan Laporta doesn’t even have my phone number. I’m not leaving Spanish national team. I’ve a contract here as they wanted me and I’ll respect it."

"At Barça there is a war that hurts the players. I personally recommend Xavi to wait. This is not the ideal time to get to the club. He's smart he has to wait a moment".

Barcelona eyeing Andrea Pirlo, Marco Gallardo as potential Koeman replacements

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

According to ESPN, Barcelona have added Andrea Pirlo and River Plate manager Marco Gallardo to their shortlist of candidates to potentially replace Koeman. Belgian national team coach Roberto Martinez, former player Xavi Hernandez and German coach Ralf Rangnick are three others who are on the list.

Barcelona youth academy coach Albert Capellas is also a name that's being considered as he can take over immediately. If Laporta opts to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season, then Capellas is likely to get the job.

