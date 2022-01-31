Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal striker agrees to join Barca on deadline day, PSG pull out of race to sign Ousmane Dembele and more - 31 January 2022

With just hours remaining in the January transfer window, Barcelona could yet bring in more reinforcements to further bolster their squad.

The Catalans are still looking to strengthen in multiple positions as we enter the final few hours of the transfer window. They are also looking to offload one or two of their players before January ends.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 January 2022.

Barcelona fail to sign Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax v PEC Zwolle - Dutch Eredivisie

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has been pushing for a move to Barcelona this month. However, having signed Ferran Torres on a permanent deal already in January, the Catalans were short on funds.

As a result, they were looking to sign the 29 year old on a loan deal until the end of the season. But Ajax were only interested in a permanent move. Barcelona offered several players in exchange for Tagliafico but Ajax director Marc Overmars wasn't interested in any of them, as per Diario Sport.

As a result, despite the player wanting the move and Ajax being ready to sell, Barcelona's financial troubles have stopped them from sealing a deal.

PSG won't sign Ousmane Dembele

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The reliable Fabrizio Romano claims there has been no progress whatsoever on Ousmane Dembele's potential move to Paris Saint-Germain. Several other reports from last night claimed that the two teams had reached an agreement for the player.

According to Romano, Barcelona wanted Mauro Icardi in exchange for Dembele but the Argentinian striker has no plans to leave PSG in January. Le Parisien claims PSG never had any plans to strengthen their attack this month.

Barcelona are reportedly still pushing Ousmane Dembele to find a new club. The 24 year old's current contract expires this summer and if he doesn't leave on deadline day, he will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona still pushing Dembélé to find a new club but situation looks still complicated. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.



Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found.Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found. 🇫🇷 #FCBClubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. https://t.co/3aff3wWzr7 Same feelings since 12 hours for Ousmane Dembélé. No agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and Barça, and Mauro Icardi never had any plan to leave the club in JanuaryBarcelona still pushing Dembélé to find a new club but situation looks still complicated. #DeadlineDay Same feelings since 12 hours for Ousmane Dembélé. No agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and Barça, and Mauro Icardi never had any plan to leave the club in January 🚫🇫🇷 #FCBBarcelona still pushing Dembélé to find a new club but situation looks still complicated. #DeadlineDay twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted in Barcelona after agreeing move

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero tweeted a video of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving at Barcelona airport. As per him and Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have a full agreement with Arsenal to sign the Gabonese international on loan until the end of the season.

The player has agreed to terms and is waiting for the greenlight. Romano claims the deal will be finalized once the final decisions on Barcelona's outgoings are made. For now, all parties are hopeful that a deal can be completed before the deadline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #FCB



It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side.It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCBIt only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. https://t.co/UBc6UJA3a0

Edited by Shambhu Ajith