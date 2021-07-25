Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma to offer €15 million for Barca defender, Antoine Griezmann's stance on exit revealed and more - 25 July 2021

Barcelona have put several players on the market and they might yet become successful in their attempts to trim their wage bill.

Barcelona's financial woes have been one of the most well-documented stories this summer. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are looking to offload quite a few players. Extending Lionel Messi's contract remains a priority but they won't be able to do that until they've brought their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap.

Matheus Fernandes slams Barcelona for releasing him via email

Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes' dreams of playing for Barcelona came to an anticlimactic end recently. According to Marca, Fernandes is neither happy with the way he was treated at the club nor with the manner in which he was shown the exit door.

The 23-year-old's contract was terminated in June. Speaking to Globoesporte, Fernandes opened up about his exit from the club. He said:

"I had no idea about it, and when I received the message I couldn't believe it. I was at home, I was about to go out with my wife when a message from the club arrived, asking if I had the same email.

"I told them yes and then I received it. I didn't really understand it, it sent it to my agent and to my lawyer. They said that it was my dismissal. A short while passed before it came out in the press. Not a conversation, nothing; they did not even call me to say goodbye."

He added:

"It was bad, it was ugly from the club. As a child I always dreamed of playing for Barcelona. When I arrived there, they didn't treat me like a footballer. I told them that they weren't treating me like a Barcelona player.

"Regardless of whether I earn a lot or little, whether the club have done this or that, I am a Barcelona player. "Whether I play or not depends on me, on the club and on the other players, but I want them to treat me the same. I was a little annoyed."

Antoine Griezmann only interested in Atletico Madrid return

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Antoine Griezmann is one of the highest earners at Barcelona. Having added Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay to their attack, the Catalans are looking to offload Griezmann. The Frenchman's departure will help greatly with Barcelona's salary cap crisis.

According to Sport, Antoine Griezmann is open to leaving the club as well. But he will only leave if he can return to Atletico Madrid. Even though several clubs are interested in him, the 30-year-old will only swap the Camp Nou for Wanda Metropolitano.

Griezmann had a decent outing in the 2020-21 season, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. However, the general consensus is that he has not yet justified his €120 million price tag which the Cules matched to secure his services in 2019.

AS Roma set to launch €15 million bid for Clement Lenglet

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Clement Lenglet is staring at an uncertain future at Barcelona. He struggled during the 2020-21 season. Lenglet, who was signed from Sevilla in 2018, has not exactly hit the heights of his debut season for Barcelona. He has struggled over the last season and a half and could very be offloaded this summer.

According to Sport, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are interested in Lenglet. The 26-year-old has been previously linked with Roma in a potential swap deal involving Lorenzo Pellegrini. Talks of such a deal have died down but the Serie A outfit reportedly retain an interest in the Frenchman.

The Catalans are holding out for at least €25 million to part with Lenglet and it remains to be seen whether AS Roma are ready to match that.

