Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca have to choose between Lionel Messi and Manchester City star in 2023, Club offered chance to sign Bundesliga forward on a free transfer and more - 1 November 2022

Barcelona have a few big decisions to make on the transfer front as they reassess their plans for the future windows.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 November 2022.

Barcelona could replace Ousmane Dembele with Nicolas Jackson

Villarreal CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Barca renewed Ousmane Dembele's contract this past summer. They gave him a new two-year deal but are concerned about the possibility of losing the winger on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are interested in Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson, who has established himself as a starter for the 'Yellow Submarine' this term. The 21-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and will be available as a free agent next summer.

But for now, Barca are prioritizing extending Dembele's contract as the Frenchman has been one of their most in-form forwards this season. If that doesn't work out, they will shift their focus to Jackson, who has scored two goals and provided two assists in 12 La Liga appearances so far this term.

Barca offered chance to sign Youssoufa Moukoko on a free transfer

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

According to a report on the frontpage of Mundo Deportivo (1 November), Barca have been offered the opportunity to rope in Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko on a free transfer next summer.

The 17-year-old's current contract with the Bundesliga outfit expires next summer. He is being tipped to leave the club at the end of the season and Barca are one of the teams that are interested in him.

The teenager rose through the ranks at Dortmund before making his senior debut in 2020. He has established himself as a crucial part of their lineup this term, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances so far.

With Memphis Depay set to leave the Camp Nou in January or next summer, signing Moukoko on a free transfer would work out great for Barcelona.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most Bundesliga assists for BVB this season: Youssoufa Moukoko



17 years old. ◉ Most Bundesliga goals for BVB this season: Youssoufa Moukoko◉ Most Bundesliga assists for BVB this season: Youssoufa Moukoko17 years old. ◉ Most Bundesliga goals for BVB this season: Youssoufa Moukoko◉ Most Bundesliga assists for BVB this season: Youssoufa Moukoko17 years old. ✨ https://t.co/7M1erfxlNe

Barca have to choose between Lionel Messi and Bernardo Silva

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League

After signing Robert Lewandowski this summer, Barcelona are reportedly looking to add another marquee player to the squad to truly elevate the side to the next level. As per SPORT, the two options that Barca are considering are Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

But due to their financial woes, signing both players is impossible. As such, Barca president Joan Laporta has a huge decision to make in the summer of 2023. The Catalans have remained keen on bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou.

He is set to become a free agent this summer and signing him on a free transfer would be great business for Barca. However, Messi will also turn 36 next summer and has also been linked with a move to MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Silva is only 28 and could further bolster Barcelona's midfield. He is reportedly keen on a move to Barca and superagent Jorge Mendes is willing to make the deal happen. However, City have slapped a price tag of €100 million on the Portugal international.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona can sign either Bernardo Silva or Lionel Messi in 2023. The club will have to pick one. | FC Barcelona can sign either Bernardo Silva or Lionel Messi in 2023. The club will have to pick one. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona can sign either Bernardo Silva or Lionel Messi in 2023. The club will have to pick one. @sport

Poll : 0 votes