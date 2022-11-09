Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca considering January move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Club weighing up move for Lyon right-back and more - 9 November 2022

Barcelona are monitoring several players as they look to bolster their squad in the winter transfer window.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 November 2022.

Barcelona tried to secure a preferential buy option for Kaiky Fernandes this summer

UD Almeria defender Kaiky Fernandes has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time now. According to SPORT, Barca tried to secure a preferential purchase option for the defender in the summer.

The Catalans had reportedly agreed to a first refusal clause with Fernandes' former club Santos. But the Blaugrana passed up the option to sign him when Almeria submitted an official bid to sign him.

But the Blaugrana wasn't ready to completely move on and sounded out the idea of having a new preferential purchase option for the 18-year-old with Almeria. However, the Spanish club rejected the idea as they did not want the teenager to be linked with another club right after he joined them.

Barca considering move for Malo Gusto in January

Barcelona are actively scouring the transfer market for a new right-back. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have identified 19-year-old Lyon right-back Malo Gusto as an option.

Gusto joined Lyon's youth academy two years ago and made his debut for the senior side in January 2021. He has since established himself as a regular in the first team and has been a mainstay in their lineup so far this term. Gusto has garnered interest from several European clubs and Barcelona are one of them.

In 13 Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, he has picked up one assist. The Catalans made an attempt to sign him in the summer but they pulled out due to a lack of funds and chose to sign Hector Bellerin on a free transfer instead.

Barca weighing up January move for Carlos Soler

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are keen to reinforce their midfield in January. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blaugrana want to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain in January. The Spanish midfielder joined the Parisians this summer but has failed to establish himself as a starter for them.

The Spanish midfielder, who had been at Valencia for his entire career up until this summer, is very familiar with the rigors of La Liga. However, he has started just four games in all competitions for PSG so far this season, with Marco Verratti and Vitinha being preferred over him.

With Sergio Busquets set to depart at the end of the season and Franck Kessie struggling to settle down, Barca want to sign another quality midfielder.

