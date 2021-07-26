Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eyeing €70 million rated Bayern Munich star, Manchester City open talks with Blaugrana midfielder and more - 26 July 2021

Despite all the problems they've been faced with at the moment, Barcelona are planning for the future and are lining up potential signings.

Barcelona are in a bit of a fix and cannot register their new signings until they bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's contract extension and a number of other deals as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 July 2021.

Neymar and Barcelona end legal battle amicably

Following a four-year legal battle, Barcelona and Neymar have put their differences to rest and resolved the issues. The suit was filed by Neymar over an unpaid signing bonus that was due to him. The Brazilian swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a sum of €222 million.

Barcelona announced that the issue has been settled via their official website:

"FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior.

"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case.

"Neymar was a Barca player between the seasons 2013-14 until 2016-17. Subsequently, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the club where he currently plays."

Manchester City make contact with Ilaix Moriba's agent

Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Ilaix Moriba since 2019 as his father has confirmed. Moriba is one of the brightest young prospects in world football right now. However, talks over a new deal with Barcelona have come to a halt.

Manchester City are looking to take advantage of the situation. According to Sport (via SI), Pep Guardiola has personally contacted the player's entourage to get to the bottom of things. He has learned that Moriba is upset with the club for leaving him out of first-team training sessions and wants to leave the club.

It was reported earlier this week that the Cityzens are willing to pay as much as €6 million in annual wages to the 18-year-old. He made 29 appearances for the Catalans in the 2020-21 season across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Barcelona interested in Leon Goretzka

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in signing Leon Goretzka in the future. The German international's current deal with Bayern Munich expires next summer and talks over a new deal have reached an impasse.

Barcelona have previously been linked with Goretzka during his time with FC Schalke. He left FC Schalke as a free-agent and could now be set to leave Bayern Munich next summer on a free transfer as well.

One of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe, Goretzka made 32 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He scored eight goals and provided nine assists in the process.

🚨 | FC Barcelona joined the race for Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires in 2022. Barca are also interested in signing a contract with midfielder.



