Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to go all out to sign Lionel Messi, Club monitoring Serie A full-back and more - 4 October 2022

Former Barcelona man and club legend Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the Catalans want him back.

Barca will be pleased with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club. They are now preparing for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from October 4, 2022.

Xavi says Barcelona is Messi's home

Lionel Messi is being linked with a return to Barcelona. The 35-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with PSG and recent reports suggest that he could make a sensational return to the Camp Nou next summer.

In his press conference ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League group stage game against Inter Milan, Xavi was quizzed about Messi. He said (via Goal):

“With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now. You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either. Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best.”

Barca keeping tabs on Wilfried Singo

The Blaugrana are almost certain to go looking for a right-back next summer. Sergi Roberto is in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to be given a fresh deal. Hector Bellerin only signed a one-year deal this summer.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, AS Monaco's Vanderson and Girona's Arnau Martinez have all been linked with Barcelona. As per SPORT, the Catalans are now also monitoring Torino right-back Wilfried Singo.

The 21-year-old joined Torino in 2019 and has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the Serie A. He is a strong physical presence down the right flank and is quite good on either side of the pitch. He is in the final year of his deal with Torino but the Serie A outfit do have the option of extending it by a year.

In 80 appearances across all competitions for Torino so far in his career, Singo has scored five goals and provided eight assists.

Barca will 'do everything' to sign Lionel Messi next summer

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs.(via GiveMeSport), Barca president Joan Laporta will do everything he can to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou. According to the latest reports, Messi will make a call on his future once the World Cup is over.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS journalist Jacobs claimed that Laporta wants to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou and will pull out all the stops to do so. He said:

"So the Barcelona perspective from when I spoke to Laporta for CBS, is that he would love to bring Messi back and he will do anything he can to facilitate that. What that looks like financially is another matter.

"When asked if Messi has an appetite to return, Laporta simply replied that Barcelona have a moral debt to Messi because of the manner in which he left and they would love to bring him back.

“Barcelona’s perspective is they owe Messi a moral debt and they will do everything they possibly can to repay it and bring him back to the football club.”

