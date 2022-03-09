Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca identify Argentine striker as Erling Haaland alternative, Club keeping tabs on Robert Lewandowski and more - 9 March 2022

Barcelona will push to sign Erling Haaland this summer but have a couple of contingency plans in place in case the move does not work out.

Ferran Torres played a starring role as the Catalans came from behind to beat Elche 1-2 over the weekend. The win takes them to third in the La Liga table and things are starting to look up for the Catalans under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 March 2022.

Barcelona want competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen

It wasn't very far back that Marc-Andre ter Stegen was widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the business. He continues to be Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper but his form has tailed off of late.

The Catalans' backup goalkeeper Neto Murara has not really pushed Ter Stegen for a place in the starting lineup. As a result, there is concern over the German international becoming complacent. According to Marca, Barcelona are looking to bring in another goalkeeper who can compete with Ter Stegen for a starting berth.

Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, Granda's Luis Maximiano, Fiorentina's Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nantes' Alban Font, Leeds' Illan Meslier and Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt are the names that have been mentioned in a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been in sublime form this season. In 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 42 goals and provided four assists.

The 33-year-old's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023. He is reportedly undecided on his future and could leave the Bavarians this summer. According to SPORT, Barcelona are monitoring Lewandowski's situation.

If Barcelona cannot land one of their primary striker targets this summer, they will look to sign Lewandowski as a short-term solution.

“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on Robert Lewandowski contract: “We want to have talks with our deserving players in the spring - including Robert, of course”, he told Sky.“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on Robert Lewandowski contract: “We want to have talks with our deserving players in the spring - including Robert, of course”, he told Sky. 🔴 #Bayern“Now we are now entering a very decisive phase of the season. Every millimeter counts”. https://t.co/0DKMvnyR5r

Barcelona eyeing Lautaro Martinez as Erling Haaland alternative

Erling Haaland is at the top of Barcelona's wishlist for the summer. However, due to the fact that almost every top European side is vying to sign him, things might not work out as desired by the Catalans.

Regardless, they need to sign a striker who can be at the club for the long-term. To that extent, Barcelona have drawn up a shortlist of alternatives to Haaland. This includes Patrik Schick, Andre Silva, Karim Adeyemi and Darwin Nunez.

SPORT have now thrown Lautaro Martinez's name into the mix and have touted him as Barcelona's 'Plan B'. Martinez has been extensively linked with the Catalans in the past and even came close to signing him in 2020. He revealed the same in an interview with ESPN Argentina in May 2021.

“It was a nice opportunity for me, I was really very close. But Barcelona had financial problems and the decision was to stay at Inter, and now I have the title.

“My move to Barcelona wasn’t complete because Inter was having financial problems and I chose to stay. I spoke to Messi when it happened but I think I was right to stay.”

In 37 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan this season, Martinez has scored 16 goals and provided two assists.

...and Barça are now close to sign Sergio Agüero. #FCB Lautaro Martinez to Sky: “I'm very happy at Inter and I’m not planning to leave. The new contract will be resolved. I was really close to join Barcelona one year ago, I spoke to Messi personally but I chose to stay”....and Barça are now close to sign Sergio Agüero. Lautaro Martinez to Sky: “I'm very happy at Inter and I’m not planning to leave. The new contract will be resolved. I was really close to join Barcelona one year ago, I spoke to Messi personally but I chose to stay”. 🇦🇷...and Barça are now close to sign Sergio Agüero. 🔵🔴 #FCB

