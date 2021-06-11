Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca launch bid for AS Roma midfielder, Club confident about beating Juve to sign 27-year-old forward and more - 11 June 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum has thrown a spanner in the works with respect to Barcelona's summer plans by snubbing them to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalans are now exploring alternatives for the Dutchman.

Barcelona did get off to a flying start in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free-agents. They have now been forced to return to the drawing board after their drawn-out pursuit of Wijnaldum failed to bear fruit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 June 2021.

Antoine Griezmann says he is more comfortable with France than Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona have shared a bit of an awkward relationship. The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou but he hasn't been an utter disappointment on any count.

Griezmann has now added to the narrative by saying that he feels freer with the French national team than with his club. During an interview with L'Equipe (via Sport) ahead of Euro 2020, Griezmann said:

“In France I have earned respect. Those who know about football know what I do well in all the places I go. In the national team all the balls go through me, I feel freer, like with Atletico Madrid.

“At Barcelona it was hard because of my first games and sometimes the criticism was exaggerated. In 2021 however, I think that it’s going better.

“I feel freer than at Barca, whether it be to ask for a ball or finish in the box. When it comes to defending, I move according to the team’s needs, sometimes I defend like a defensive midfielder, sometimes as a full back.

From the moment I’m free in attack I feel good. When they want me to work as a winger, I don’t have the dribble or pace to take people on one on one, and I’m not a target man either.”

Barcelona remain positive about beating Juventus to sign Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is one of the most sought-after free-agents in the transfer market right now. Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, who seems to be in no hurry to decide on his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are confident about signing Depay despite competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The former Manchester United forward has been heavily linked with the Blaugrana since last summer. However, they are yet to reach an agreement with him.

Reports claim that Juventus have offered Depay €3 million more than Barcelona have in annual wages. However, Barcelona remain confident of securing his services due to Depay's relationship with manager Ronald Koeman. Koeman coached Depay for the Netherlands national side before taking the reins at Barcelona.

Barcelona make offer for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini

Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to find an alternative for Georginio Wijnaldum. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona rate Lorenzo Pellegrini so high that they have traveled to Rome to make an offer for him.

Pellegrini's current contract with Roma expires next summer and has chosen not to renew it. As a result, Il Giallorossi will be forced to cash in on him this summer. Pellegrini has a release clause of €30 million. But the clubs who are pursuing him are certain that a deal can be struck for much less than that.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old midfielder.

🔄 (PELLEGRINI): Barcelona are clear that they need to strengthen the midfield and one of the players on their agenda is Lorenzo Pellegrini.



• Barça value him due to his qualities as a player & contract situation.#FCB #ASR #Transfers 🇮🇹



