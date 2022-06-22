Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca lead race to sign La Liga centre-back, Club unsure about Robert Lewandowski move and more - 22 June 2022 

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attack and defence this summer but are having to navigate quite a few stumbling blocks.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 June 2022.

Barcelona to play at Olympic Stadium in the 2023-24 season

FC Barcelona Press Conference And Training Session

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed today that the club will play their home games at the Olympic Stadium in the 2023-24 season. The Camp Nou will be renovated during this period. MARCA claims that Barcelona will pay €15-20 million to play at the Olympic Stadium in the 2023-24 campaign.

Laporta confirmed the same by saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We have committed to adapting the Olympic facilities to ensure comfort on match day, and we will modernize some spaces and services, such as the press box, the changing rooms and an internal parking area. But the facilities are very good, in very good condition.”

Barcelona growing uncertain over Robert Lewandowski deal

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Poland international has said, in no uncertain terms, that he plans to leave Bayern Munich this summer. He only has one year remaining on his current contract with the Bavarians.

However, Bayern Munich seem to want him to stay and see out his contract. According to Relevo, Barcelona are feeling uneasy about the possibility of a deal happening this summer. Bayern Munich have added Sadio Mane to their attack but do not seem likely to budge on Lewandowski.

The report claims that the Bavarians did not even respond to Barcelona's initial offer for Lewandowski. As such, things don't seem too favourable for a deal and it remains to be seen how Bayern will respond if Barcelona do make another offer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (RL9): There is uneasiness at Barcelona regarding Robert Lewandowski. Bayern have not even responded to the first offer.



• Despite signing Mané, they remain firm in their will to keep Lewy.



• RL9 only wants Barcelona and hopes that the situation changes.



Via (🟢): (RL9): There is uneasiness at Barcelona regarding Robert Lewandowski. Bayern have not even responded to the first offer.• Despite signing Mané, they remain firm in their will to keep Lewy.• RL9 only wants Barcelona and hopes that the situation changes.Via (🟢): @relevo 🔄 (RL9): There is uneasiness at Barcelona regarding Robert Lewandowski. Bayern have not even responded to the first offer.• Despite signing Mané, they remain firm in their will to keep Lewy.• RL9 only wants Barcelona and hopes that the situation changes.Via (🟢): @relevo

Barcelona leading race for Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC v West Ham United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to secure the services of Jules Kounde. Xavi Hernandez has been pushing to sign a new centre-back and the Frenchman is a priority. As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are banking on Joan Laporta's excellent relationship with Sevilla to get the deal over the line.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in Kounde and are reportedly ready to offer as much as €90 million for him. However, the 23-year-old prefers a move to Barcelona and has refused to negotiate with the Premier League sides.

Kounde is reportedly waiting to see if Barcelona and Sevilla can come to an agreement over a fee. Sevilla are also in a bit of a pickle in a financial sense. As such, they are not too keen to hold on to Kounde either.

Sevilla reportedly want around €65-70 million for Kounde, but Barcelona cannot meet that valuation. They are looking at various options to reduce the cost of the operation and are looking at including Sergino Dest as part of the deal.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | BREAKING: Official talks have started between FC Barcelona & Sevilla for Jules Koundé.

[🎖️] | BREAKING: Official talks have started between FC Barcelona & Sevilla for Jules Koundé. @HelenaCondis [🎖️] 🚨🚨| BREAKING: Official talks have started between FC Barcelona & Sevilla for Jules Koundé.@HelenaCondis [🎖️]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far