Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca leading race to sign Chelsea star, Blaugrana defender wants January exit and more - 17 January 2022

Barcelona produced a decent performance against Real Madrid but fell to a 2-3 loss in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.

The Catalans are currently sixth in the La Liga table and Xavi Hernandez and co. have a lot of work to do if they are to turn this season around. The club are also actively scouring the transfer market for players who can improve their squad. They are also looking to offload some deadwood this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 January 2022.

Xavi disappointed with Ousmane Dembele

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santande

Xavi has been left disappointed with Ousmane Dembele refusing to sign a new contract at Barcelona. As per Diario AS, the Frenchman had told Xavi that signing an extension with the club was his priority after he was told that he'd play a key role in the side.

Xavi now believes the best option is to sell Dembele in January. Barcelona have reportedly withdrawn their contract offer to the 24-year-old. Xavi has reportedly been hurt by Dembele's actions.

The Barcelona manager believes Dembele's toxic environment, which includes his agent, has led to this situation. Xavi believes that Dembele's agent is more interested in money than the player's career and growth.

Sergino Dest wants January exit

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have made a habit of signing players not suited to their philosophy in recent times. Sergino Dest is one of those players. After enjoying a decent start to life at the club under former manager Ronald Koeman, Dest has become a peripheral figure under Xavi Hernandez.

The new manager does not believe that the 21-year-old's positional play is up to standards and wants to offload him as early as possible. According to Mundo Deportivo, the US international is now open to a move this month.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been linked with Dest, who has provided three assists in 12 La Liga appearances this term. The Catalans have reportedly slapped a €30 million price tag on the right-back.

Barcelona leading race to sign Andreas Christensen

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Barcelona's defensive frailties have been the talk of the town this term. They are looking to bolster their backline and are in the market for a centre-back. As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer.

The Danish international's current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer. He is currently free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with another club. Bayern Munich are also interested in securing the 25-year-old's services.

Christensen has chosen to reject contract offers from other Premier League clubs out of respect for Chelsea. Christensen was part of the side that beat Manchester City in the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon.



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there's no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



More about Andreas Christensen. Also Premier League clubs approached him as potential free agent signing - but Christensen wants to respect Chelsea, he's not gonna consider any English club proposal. Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon.

