Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign Atletico Madrid striker, Memphis Depay discusses Blaugrana links and more - 21 May 2021

Barcelona have been linked with three top strikers and this could be a very productive summer transfer window for the Catalans if they play their cards right.

Barcelona will take on SD Eibar on Saturday in their final match of the season. Lionel Messi has reportedly asked to be excused and will not be playing tomorrow as he takes a break before his involvement in the Copa America in June. The Catalans are currently focusing on the summer transfer window after crashing out of the La Liga title race.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 May 2021.

Barcelona finalizing deal to sign Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

According to ESPN, Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona is nearing completion. Barcelona have offered Sergio Aguero a two-year contract and he will join the club shortly after the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Aguero has reportedly decided to take a major paycut in order to join Barcelona. The Manchester City striker will turn 33 next month and is set to become a free-agent this summer.

Barcelona have been without a proper no.9 since Luis Suarez departed last summer. The club had been linked with Erling Haaland but chose not to pursue it further due to their financial troubles. Joan Laporta believes Sergio Aguero's signing will go a long way towards convincing Messi to sign a new contract.

Memphis Depay says he has several potential suitors

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Memphis Depay is yet another high-profile player who is set to become a free agent this summer. The Olympique Lyon striker has been heavily linked with Barcelona. Ronald Koeman wanted to sign him last summer but they couldn't afford him due to their financial problems.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Depay opened up on the rumours linking him with Barcelona. He said:

"Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team."

He added that he will only make a decision after the Euros.

"First I want to focus on the Euro.The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection. I would not have liked not to end my contract at Lyon. Right now I enjoy my freedom and football."

Plenty of potential suitors are lining up a move for Memphis Depay 🆕♣️🔜 — Goal News (@GoalNews) May 21, 2021

Barcelona want to add Alvaro Morata to their frontline

Atalanta BC v Juventus: TIMVISION Cup Final

Foot Mercato reports that Barcelona are looking to add Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to bolster their attack. The Spanish international has been on loan with Juventus where he has had a decent season.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri reportedly want to extend Morata's loan spell as they are not in a position to trigger Morata's €45 million release clause. Barcelona are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer and have set their sights on Morata, whom Atletico Madrid are expected to be open to selling.

Barcelona have always liked Álvaro Morata and although the striker has many options to continue at Juventus, he could be an affordable option for the Blaugrana this summer. [md] pic.twitter.com/fFFctUDgPv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2021