Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign two Manchester City stars, Paris Saint-Germain hijack Blaugrana's move for Wijnaldum and more - 6 June 2021

Barcelona are looking to further strengthen their defence and midfield and have shortlisted two Manchester City stars. But they have been dealt a major blow elsewhere.

Barcelona have got off to a flying start to the summer transfer window. They have completed the signings of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. Joan Laporta has promised that more big signings are on the way.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 June 2021.

Barcelona slap €35 million price tag on Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic is seeking an exit from the club. The midfielder, who joined the Catalans in the summer of 2020, has failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou. Now that Ronald Koeman is set to kick on as manager, the 31-year-old wants to leave the club.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Pjanic is a target for Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton and his former club Juventus. Barcelona have reportedly slapped a €35 million price tag on the Bosnian international.

Everton have emerged as the likely destination for the midfielder. The Toffees have done a lot of business with Barcelona in the recent past. They have signed the likes of Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomez and Sandro Ramirez from the Catalans in recent seasons.

Georginio Wijnaldum to snub Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain

In an unfortunate turn of events for Barcelona, Georginio Wijnaldum has accepted an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and is now set to join the Ligue 1 outfit. Fabrizio Romano claims that the Parisiens offered the Dutchman double the salary the Catalans did.

Barcelona have decided not to raise their offer after they had already reached an agreement with him two weeks earlier.

Romano added that PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had called Wijnaldum several times over the past three days to convince him. It is further claimed that PSG are looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible and are looking to conduct his medicals in the Netherlands.

Barcelona eyeing deals for Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona are looking to further fortify their defence this summer. According to Sport, they are exploring the possibility of signing Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City.

As per the report, Barcelona and Manchester City share a good working relationship and are looking at 'joint opportunities' this summer. Laporte has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Ruben Dias.

According to another report on Sport, Barcelona are also interested in Ilkay Gundogan now that Wijnaldum is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. The German international enjoyed one of his best seasons at Manchester City in 2020-21. But Pep Guardiola is unlikely to part with his midfielder.

