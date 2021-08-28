Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca midfielder agrees to join RB Leipzig, Club looking to offload three players before transfer deadline and more - 28 August 2021

Barcelona take on Getafe in their third La Liga match of the season tomorrow. There's a lot happening away from the pitch as far as the Catalans are concerned. Club president Joan Laporta and co. remain committed to offloading more players before the transfer deadline to trim the club's wage bill.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 August 2021.

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona can't compete with PSG, Manchester United spending power

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Ronald Koeman admitted it is frustrating that they don't have the financial capacity to compete with the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Manchester City shelled out £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

While Barcelona have signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers, their financial problems have cut their transfer activity short.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Getafe, Koeman said he understands the frustration of fans.

"On the one hand I understand it. For everyone that wants the best for the club, it's frustrating, I understand it. On the other hand, we have to be realistic. Economically, the club can't compete with other clubs, with Paris, City, United. That's how it is at the moment.

"We can't demand what has been demanded before at this club. We have to understand the moment the club is in."

Barcelona looking to finalize the departure of three players

FC Barcelona v Gimnastic de Tarragona - Friendly Match

L’Esportiu claims that Barcelona are looking to resolve the futures of three players as they attempt to trim their wage bill. The Catalans are trying to engineer the exits of three players, namely Ilaix Moriba, Rey Manaj and Miralem Pjanic.

Moriba has been linked with RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur and will be offloaded if Barcelona receive a satisfactory bid. Barcelona B team forward Rey Manaj has risen through the ranks to the first team but the club has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Miralem Pjanic is desperate to leave Barcelona after a dismal debut season at the Camp Nou where he started just six games in La Liga. The Catalans are reportedly ready to work until the dying embers of the transfer window to offload Pjanic.

🧳 Rey Manaj has offers from three different leagues, and his departure could be closed over the weekend. At Barça they are optimistic because even if it's a little amount, it will still be money coming into the club (via @lesportiuCAT) pic.twitter.com/vUUFaoCFom — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) August 28, 2021

Ilaix Moriba agrees personal terms with RB Leipzig

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

As per Sport, young Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has agreed personal terms to join RB Leipzig. However, the Catalans are yet to accept a bid from the Bundesliga outfit.

The club have made their stance very clear to Moriba. They gave him three options - sign a new contract or find a club that will pay €15 million in transfer fee or stay on the sidlines and leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Barcelona and Ilaix Moriba's camp have been at odds over the terms of a new contract. The Catalans are not ready to match Moriba's wage demands and are unhappy with the player holding out on signing an extension.

Ilaix Moriba's wage demands could force him out of Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECfngDMx5N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 22, 2021

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Shambhu Ajith