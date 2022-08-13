Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca name price for Chelsea target, PSG looking to extend Lionel Messi's contract amid interest from Blaugrana and more - 13 August 2022

Barcelona are interested in bringing Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain but that operation is likely to get tricky now.

The Blaugrana will kickstart their 2022-23 La Liga season when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou this Saturday. After finishing second in the 2021-22 season, the Catalans will be looking to challenge for the title this term.

They've recruited incredibly well in the summer but have a long way to go before they can register all of their new signings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barca from 13 August 2022.

Barcelona believe Sergino Dest has not adapted well

Sergino Dest in action against Juventus

As we enter the business end of the 2022 summer transfer window, Barcelona are now focusing on registering their new signings and offloading a few players. Nico Gonzalez has joined Valencia on a season-long loan deal. Young right-back Sergino Dest might be the next to follow him out the exit door.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barca have made Dest available in the transfer market. Xavi Hernandez reportedly doesn't rate the US international very highly as he has struggled for consistency under him.

The Catalan giants believe that Dest has not adapted well to Xavi's tactical setup and are therefore considering selling him before the transfer window closes.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Xavi does not want Sergiño Dest & has told him to find a team.

[🎖️] | Xavi does not want Sergiño Dest & has told him to find a team. @martinezferran [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Xavi does not want Sergiño Dest & has told him to find a team.@martinezferran [🎖️]

Paris Saint-Germain open talks to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal. He has now entered the final year of his contract and Barcelona are keen to bring him back next summer.

Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez and club president Joan Laporta have discussed the possibility of Messi returning to the Camp Nou.

According to L’Equipe (via Paris Fans), PSG are looking to extend Messi's contract beyond 2023. They are reportedly discussing extending the 35-year-old's deal by activating the one-year option and both parties are reportedly in agreement to do the same.

Barcelona want €25 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring against Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

As per Toni Juanmarti of Relevo, Barcelona have slapped a €25 million price tag on Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international joined the Blaugrana as a free agent in the 2022 January transfer window and did a decent job for the Catalans, scoring 13 goals in all competitions last term.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. Chelsea, who shipped Romelu Lukaku out on loan to Inter Milan earlier this summer and sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig, are on the lookout for a striker.

They are looking to take advantage of Aubameyang's situation at Barcelona to bring him back to the Premier League. However, the Blaugrana are reluctant to sell Aubameyang. Xavi stated last week that he is counting on Aubameyang this season.

But the new report claims that Barca are open to letting the 33-year-old leave for €25 million. It is also claimed that Chelsea could get priced out of the deal as they can only go as high as €12 million in fixed payments for Aubameyang.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"I really like Aubameyang", he added. Xavi: "I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him, he can help us. Those I am not counting on already know, they know won't play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen"."I really like Aubameyang", he added. Xavi: "I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him, he can help us. Those I am not counting on already know, they know won't play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen". 🔵🔴 #FCB"I really like Aubameyang", he added. https://t.co/K0i0bXeGRb

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith