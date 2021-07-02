Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to offer €30 million for Inter Milan midfielder, Atletico Madrid eye swoop for Blaugrana forward and more - 2 July 2021

Barcelona will rival Manchester United for the unsettled Inter Milan midfielder, who could be a great addition to the Catalans' squad.

Even though they've already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay on free transfers, the Catalans still have a lot to do in the transfer window. Club president Joan Laporta is a busy man as he takes on the task of extending Lionel Messi's contract and trimming the club's wage bill.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 July 2021.

Adrien Bernabe tipped to return to Barcelona

La Masia product Adrien Bernabe left Barcelona in 2018 to join Manchester City. After spending three years at the Premier League club, the 20-year-old has been released.

According to reports, Bernabe is tipped to return to the Camp Nou and join the Barcelona B team. Joan Laporta is working on improving the B team and has already signed Espanyol B captain Ferran Jutglà.

The club are also expected to re-sign Kays Ruiz-Atil back from Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Marcelo Brozovic

According to La Repubblica (via FC Inter 1908), Barcelona and Manchester United are preparing offers worth around €30 million for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The 28-year-old joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 on loan. His move was then made permanent in 2016 for just €4.5 million.

Brozovic has just 12 months remaining on his contract. The club has held talks with the Croatian over a renewal but have not been able to reach an agreement. There is growing concern over the situation as the Nerazzurri run the risk of losing him on a free transfer should he refuse to renew his contract.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United have taken note of the situation and are preparing to swoop in for Brozovic.

Atletico Madrid eye shock swoop for Ousmane Dembele

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital claim that Atletico Madrid are interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona have reportedly slapped a €50 million price tag on the Frenchman, who has been ruled out for four months due to a knee injury.

Dembele's Barcelona career has been riddled with injuries and he has only been able to showcase his brilliance in flashes. But he enjoyed his best season in a Barcelona shirt in the 2020-21 season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 44 appearances.

Having added Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to their frontline, Barcelona could be open to selling the 24-year-old.

