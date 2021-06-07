Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca open talks to sign Napoli midfielder, Club could pull off swap deal for Manchester City star and more - 7 June 2021

Barcelona are exploring alternatives for Georginio Wijnaldum after Paris Saint-Germain hijacked their move for the Dutchman.

Barcelona's precarious financial condition has forced them to look at the free-agent market this summer. So far, they have done a great job and have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia. However, they have been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum as he now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona weighing up potential deals for Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt

Barcelona are looking to bring in further reinforcements to their backline. Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is number one on Joan Laporta's list, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club's coaches and their management are reportedly impressed with Kounde and at 22-years-old, he can be a long-term solution to Barcelona's defensive problems.

Kounde's imposing aerial presence makes him a goalscoring threat from set-pieces as well. Kounde has already said that he is seeking a move to a bigger club. However, Barcelona will find it difficult to sign him as Sevilla seem to be sticking to his release clause of €80 million with respect to negotiations.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is another alternative that Barcelona are considering because of the financial difficulties of getting a deal over the line for Kounde.

Barcelona could swap Sergi Roberto for Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte was an undroppable member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. But that has changed following the arrival of Ruben Dias. Dias, who recently won the Premier League Player of the Year Award in his debut season with City, struck up a great partnership with John Stones in central defence.

As a result, Aymeric Laporte has fallen down the pecking order. According to Sport, the 27-year-old has garnered interest from Barcelona. Since they are not in a position to price him out of Manchester City, the Catalans could try to engineer a swap deal for Laporte.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Sergi Roberto. He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Ronald Koeman and is likely to be offloaded this summer. As such, it is claimed in the report that a swap deal would benefit all parties involved.

Barcelona want to sign another centre-back this summer, and have set their sights on Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City. They are open to negotiating. Sergi Roberto could enter the operation.



Barcelona open talks for Fabian Ruiz

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has once again been linked with Barcelona. Catalunya Radio claims that Barcelona have opened talks with the 25-year-old midfielder's camp. The midfielder has reportedly become a priority for Barcelona after they missed out on Georginio Wijnaldum.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known for being a tough negotiator and the Partenopei reportedly wants top dollar for their midfield star. So unless Barcelona are able to sell some of their players for a good amount of money, they won't be able to afford Ruiz.

