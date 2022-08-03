Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca optimistic about signing Manchester City star, Chelsea step up pursuit of Frenkie de Jong and more - 3 August 2022

Barcelona could sign three more Premier League stars this summer if everything goes according to plan.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 August 2022.

Atletico Madrid interested in signing Sergino Dest this summer

According to SPORT, Atletico Madrid want to sign United States international Sergino Dest this summer. The right-back has been trying to sort out his future. He is expected to fall further down the pecking order at Camp Nou if Barcelona complete the signing of Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta.

Atletico Madrid registering an interest in Dest comes as a surprise since they've already strengthened their right-back position by signing Nahuel Molina from Udinese. However, it is claimed that his backup Santiago Arias is not a part of Diego Simeone's plans for the upcoming season.

This has caused the Rojiblancos to enter the transfer market in search of another right-back.

Chelsea step up pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. They are also in advanced talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion left-back as was Leicesterster City centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. As per SPORT, Chelsea want €25 million for the pair. However, Chelsea have now asked Barcelona to lower their asking price for De Jong as they could agree a swap deal for De Jong, as per The Mirror.

The operation would see Alonso and Azpilicueta join Barcelona if that would mean the Catalans reducing their valuation for De Jong. Chelsea could offer €60 million + Alonso and Azpilicueta to sign De Jong.

That way, Barcelona get to sign both their transfer targets and also get the Dutchman off their wage bill whilst raking in a good amount of money through his sale.

Chelsea are in talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong and are 'optimistic' about agreeing a transfer, reports @David_Ornstein

Barcelona optimistic about signing Bernardo Silva

According to SPORT, Barcelona are optimistic about signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Xavi Hernandez wants to add the Portugal international to his squad before the new season commences.

However, the Catalans will need to wait for La Liga to take a look at their finances before getting on with their pursuit of Silva. Barcelona are looking to offload Frenkie De Jong and will only sign a new midfielder if they are successful in their attempts to get the Dutchman off their books.

Silva will reportedly cost Barcelona a sum in the ballpark of €80 million.

Bernardo Silva's move to Barcelona is now a real possibility. Joan Laporta is not totally satisfied with the window so far and is determined to get Silva.



Optimism is growing.



(Source: @sport)

