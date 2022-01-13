Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca ready to accept €20 million bid for youngster, Club chief offers update on Ousmane Dembele contract situation and more - 13 January 2022

Barcelona turned in a valiant performance against Real Madrid but fell to a 2-3 loss at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.

The Catalans are currently sixth in the La Liga table and Xavi Hernandez and co. have a lot of work to do if they are to turn this season around. The club are also actively scouring the transfer market for players who can improve their squad. They are also looking to offload some deadwood this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 13 January 2022.

Juventus want Memphis Depay in exchange for Alvaro Morata

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Alvaro Morata is one of the strikers that Barcelona have been heavily linked with this January. However, working out a deal felt way too complicated since Morata is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri have not been willing to part with Morata as they haven't lined up a replacement for him. According to Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus have now asked Barcelona for Memphis Depay if they want Morata.

With Federico Chiesa sidelined with a long-term injury and Dybala struggling for fitness, Juventus are shortstaffed in the attacking department. They will not send Morata away until they can find a like-for-like replacement.

In 26 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, Morata has scored seven goals and provided five assists this term.

Mateu Alemany urges Ousmane Dembele to sort out the contract situation

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have put their cards on the table as far as Ousmane Dembele's contract situation is concerned. The Frenchman's current deal expires in the summer but the club and the player's camp have been at loggerheads over the terms of a new contract.

Speaking to Sport, Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany said:

“The situation hasn’t changed with Dembélé. He knows very well what the club thinks. He has out offer on the table and he knows that we should resolve this situation quickly.

“We hope that it can be for the good and he stays with us because he is an important player and there will be updates soon.”

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



🗣️: "Nothing changed. Dembélé has an offer on the table and he knows that we have to resolve this situation as quickly as possible." 🎙️| Mateu Alemany on Dembele's situation🗣️: "Nothing changed. Dembélé has an offer on the table and he knows that we have to resolve this situation as quickly as possible." #FCB 🎙️| Mateu Alemany on Dembele's situation🗣️: "Nothing changed. Dembélé has an offer on the table and he knows that we have to resolve this situation as quickly as possible." #FCB https://t.co/9kLwCBIbYC

Barcelona ready to sell Sergino Dest for €20 million

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

21-year-old right-back Sergino Dest is among the players that Barcelona have been looking to offload this month. The USA international has failed to impress new manager Xavi and Barcelona have been looking for a potential suitor for the player.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea have emerged as the top candidate to sign Dest. As per the report, the Catalans are ready to accept a fee as low as €20 million for him. Chelsea are in the market for a new right-back after Reece James picked up a hamstring injury in late December.

In 57 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona since joining in the summer of 2020, Dest has scored three goals and provided four assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Barcelona will not accept an offer of below €20M for Sergino Dest amid interest from #Chelsea . Dest's current intention is to stay at the Spanish club.[via @mundodeportivo Barcelona will not accept an offer of below €20M for Sergino Dest amid interest from #Chelsea. Dest's current intention is to stay at the Spanish club. [via @mundodeportivo]

Edited by Shambhu Ajith