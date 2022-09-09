Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to sue Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann transfer deal, PSG want Blaugrana forward to replace Messi next summer and more - 9 September 2022

Barcelona have unfinished business from the summer transfer window and are ready to pull out all the stops to make sure they get what they are owed.

The 2022 summer transfer window ended on September 1 and Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 September 2022.

Martin Braithwaite heaps praise on Ousmane Dembele

Former Barca striker Martin Braithwaite has hailed Ousmane Dembele as the biggest talent he has seen since Lionel Messi. The Catalans have an array of world-class players in their squad right now but the Denmark international believes Dembele is a cut above the rest. He said:

"I have never seen someone with Dembélé's talent. I'm serious. Leo Messi is something else, but after him, I haven't seen any player like Dembélé. The boy is special."

Braithwaite left Barca this summer to join Espanyol. In 58 games for the Blaugrana, the 31-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists.

Paris Saint-Germain to offer €35-40 million per year to Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi has entered the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions are already drawing up plans to replace him next summer. According to Futbol Total (via Barca Universal), PSG are willing to offer €35-40 million gross salary per year to tempt Griezmann to join them.

With Messi being linked with a Barca return, PSG are looking at the opportunity to bring Griezmann to France. The Frenchman, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, has made five appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos this term, scoring three goals so far.

Barcelona to take Atletico Madrid to court over Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are preparing to sue Atletico Madrid as they believe the latter owes them €40 million in transfer fees for Antoine Griezmann, according to SPORT. As per a clause in Griezmann's loan deal, Atletico Madrid will have to sign him permanently if he plays 50% of available minutes this season.

That means that Griezmann would have to play at least 45 minutes in a game for it to count as one appearance. If the French forward fulfills this condition, the Rojiblancos will need to pay Barca €40 million.

However, the Catalans believe that this condition was already fulfilled last term. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has used Griezmann as a substitute this season. He has featured for less than half an hour in each of his five appearances.

