Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca trying to block Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain, Miralem Pjanic set to return to Juventus and more - 9 August 2021

Years of mismanagement have forced Barcelona to part ways with Lionel Messi. The Argentina international bid an emotional farewell to the only club he has played for on Sunday. It will be interesting to see what plans Barcelona have for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Gerard Pique says Messi's exit has left the team 'broken'

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique has discussed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's departure. Speaking to the press after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy, the Spaniard said:

“The team was honestly a bit broken because of Messi’s departure, we will lose magic in attack, but we have to move forward, the fans expect a lot from us.

“We lose the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too. I don’t know the whole story, the two parties have said that it has been a matter of numbers... The management of the last years hasn’t helped, but history shows that we will get up.

“People really want to come to the stadium and we have to cheer the fans. We have to start winning and give them nice things. We need the fans with us. We are Barça and, despite losing Messi, we will have options.”

Miralem Pjanic accepts 20% wage cut to join Juventus

Offloading Miralem Pjanic has been one of Barcelona's priorities this summer transfer window. However, finding a solution has not come about all that easily. Now, as per SPORT, the Bosnian international is close to sealing a return to his former club on a loan deal.

It is claimed that everything is now in place for Pjanic to make a return to Juventus. The 30-year-old is ready to take a 20% wage cut to force a move as well. The player was most recently booed by fans at the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Juventus.

After a torrid debut season at Barcelona, a return to Juventus will be a welcome move for Pjanic and all parties involved.

Barcelona looking to block Messi's move to PSG

Barcelona have filed a lawsuit to stop Paris Saint-Germain from signing Lionel Messi, according to Marca. It is claimed that PSG have not complied with Financial Fair Play Rules in accordance with LFP. The accounts presented by the club on June 25, 2021 reportedly prove that they broke the rules.

Dr. Juan Branco, the lawyer who is presenting the suit, said:

"PSG's ratios in terms of FFP are worse than those of Barcelona.In the 19/20 season the ratio between salary and income for PSG was 99 percent, whilst that of Barcelona was 54 percent."

With Lionel Messi set to fly to Paris for his medical, the lawsuit is expected to delay things even further.

