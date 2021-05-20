Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca on the verge of signing Premier League striker, Club offer star forward to Atletico Madrid and more - 20 May 2021

Barcelona are all set to revamp their squad this summer and it looks like the pieces are starting to fall into place.

Barcelona's season has had its fair share of ups and downs but their capitulation in the final stretch has been so grave that the 2020-21 campaign is now being viewed as a forgettable one. With that out of the way, the club is now focusing on what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 May 2021.

Joan Laporta to secure €500 million loan to settle debts and do a squad rebuild

Joan Laporte

No one's surprised to find out that Barcelona won't be operating with much of a budget this summer transfer window. The club's financial troubles are widely known and according to ESPN, club president Joan Laporta has secured a €100 million loan from an American investment bank to settle outstanding payments.

ESPN's sources claim the loan has been taken in order to make outstanding payments owed to players. The report adds that Laporta is in line to secure €500 million in total but will only use €100 million of that to give players the wages the club owes them since January.

The players had taken a paycut and agreed to a payment deferral scheme earlier this year as the club reeled from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite that, they were still not able to cover the wages of their players.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has secured a €100 million loan from an American investment bank to settle outstanding payments owed to players, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/9vwXPIpN0e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 18, 2021

Barcelona offer Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have made extending Lionel Messi's contract their priority this summer. In order to do that, they will need to free up funds and the Catalans are now open to listening to offers for some of their star players. Antoine Griezmann is chief among them and the club will let him leave should a good offer arrive, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Griezmann future 🇫🇷



- Atlético president to El Larguero: “I’d love to sign Antoine but I think Barça are not planning to sell him”.



- Barça position is different: they’re open to sell Griezmann if an ‘important bid’ will arrive.



- PSG are NOT among Antoine’s favourite options. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

According to El Gol Digital, Barcelona have offered Griezmann to his former club Atletico Madrid. The report adds that Athletic Bilbao have also been offered the chance to sign the 30-year-old.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has already said that he would love to bring Griezmann back to the club. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Rojiblancos are willing to match Barcelona's valuation of the forward.

Sergio Aguero to Barcelona 80% done

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

As per Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Aguero is on the verge of signing for Barcelona. The deal is reportedly 80% complete with only a few minor details remaining to be sorted. As per the report, Aguero could undergo a medical at Barcelona right after the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

According to another report from La Porteria, Sergio Aguero has agreed to take a paycut to join Barcelona. He will earn €5 million in wages at the Camp Nou.

The report goes on to claim that Aguero is convinced that Lionel Messi will continue at Barcelona beyond the end of the season and that's why he has decided to move to the club.

#LaPorteria | 🚨



🔸Sergio Aguero's salary with Barca is €5 million.



🔹The official announcement may take place in early June, ahead of the Copa America.



🔸The Argentine's Environment says he is confident Messi will continue with Barça. pic.twitter.com/EO7zfYBa5d — infosfcb (@infosfcb) May 19, 2021