Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca weighing up move for 25-year-old striker as Robert Lewandowski alternative, Blaugrana interested in RB Leipzig star and more - 1 May 2022

After showing signs of massive improvement under Xavi Hernandez for several weeks, Barcelona have now fallen to three successive defeats in La Liga. The Catalans are still second in the table but that's most likely as high as they are going to go in the table this term. They will take on Mallorca at the Camp Nou tonight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 May 2022.

Sergi Roberto set to sign 1-year contract extension at Barcelona

Barcelona veteran Sergi Roberto has played the role of a utility player very well over the course of his career. He is a versatile player who can play in various positions and has been able to feature regularly for Barcelona whenever he has been fit.

However, there is a feeling among fans that Roberto is overpaid since he is not exactly an indispensable part of the squad. As a result of the same, negotiating the terms of a new contract has also been really difficult. His current deal with the club expires this summer.

But now, as per Fabrizio Romano, Roberto is close to signing a new one-year deal with the club until June 2023. The new breakthrough in contract talks has been facilitated by the Spaniard's willingness to take a significant wage cut.

Barcelona keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Angelino

Barcelona have been actively looking for a long-term replacement for the aging Jordi Alba. While Sergi Roberto, who is reportedly set to renew his deal, can fill in at left-back, they would like to have a specialist in the position.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified RB Leipzig's Angelino as a potential signing. Angelino rose through the ranks at the Manchester City academy before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2018. Manchester City re-signed him from the Dutch outfit the following year.

However, Angelino did not get regular game time at the Etihad and ended up joining RB Leipzig in 2020. Alejandro Grimaldo, Jose Gaya, Javi Galan, and Sergio Reguilon are the other full-backs that are presently on Barcelona's radar.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season, Angelino has scored three goals and provided 12 assists.

Barcelona weighing up move for Flamengo's Gabigol

Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have identified Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa as a possible Robert Lewandowski alternative. Gabigol, as he is popularly known, is reportedly valued at around €30 million which makes him a much better option on a financial level for the Catalans.

The 25-year-old has been at Flamengo since the 2019. He had initially joined the Brazilian outfit on a season-long loan deal from Inter Milan but the move was made permanent the following year.

Gabigol has revived his career in Brazil and has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing season. With Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong set to depart Camp Nou in the summer, Barcelona are looking for an out-and-out striker to come in this summer.

