Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bernardo Silva reaches personal agreement with French giants, Barca to register new signing regardless of Aubameyang's future and more - 26 August 2022

Barcelona's top transfer target Bernardo Silva has reached an agreement over personal terms with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Barca beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on Sunday to earn their first win of the 2022-23 La Liga season. We are currently in the final week of the summer transfer window and the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 August 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flies to Paris instead of London

Barca striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. He was recently snapped flying out of Catalonia and was expected to head to London to hold discussions with Chelsea prior to making the switch.

However, the Gabon international ended up taking a flight to Paris and later revealed on his social media (via The Express) that he went to take care of a personal matter. He wrote:

"Sometimes people forget there is life as well, not only football!!!"

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's insistence on adding Marcos Alonso, one of Barca's top targets right now as part of the deal, has acted as a stumbling block. The Blaugrana wants Alonso's deal to be separate but Chelsea don't want to do that. They will only sell Alonso if it means they get Aubameyang.

Barcelona will register Jules Kounde regardless of Aubameyang sale

It has been widely reported that Barcelona's latest signing Jules Kounde's registration will only happen after they offload a few players. But according to AS journalist Manu Sainz, Barca can go ahead with the registration of Kounde regardless of whether or not they offload Aubameyang.

The French centre-back is reportedly getting frustrated over his situation and it was reported that Barca need to furnish at least €20 million before they can register him. As such, Aubameyang's sale was seen as being crucial for the same.

Manu Sainz claims that the Catalans have already submitted the paperwork to La Liga for Kounde's registration and that it has been approved.

Bernardo Silva agrees personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain

According to The Times, Bernardo Silva has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential switch this summer. The Blaugrana have been actively pursuing the Portuguese midfielder this summer and it is believed that he is keen to move to the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona cannot make a move for Silva unless they sell Frenkie de Jong and furnish funds for the move. PSG have reportedly had a bid of €70 million for Silva rejected by Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has reportedly rebuffed City's offer to renew his contract. He would have earned wage parity with the club's highest earner Kevin De Bruyne, but Silva has asked for his exit to be sanctioned instead.

It remains to be seen whether or not PSG will return with an improved offer.

