Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans end Jamal Musiala pursuit, Marcus Rashford wants Camp Nou move, and more - February 17, 2025

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, February 17, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are third in the league table, but can go to the top with a win.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have ended their pursuit of Jamal Musiala. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford is eager to join the Spanish giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 17, 2025.

Barcelona end Jamal Musiala pursuit

Jamal Musiala

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Jamal Musiala, according to journalist Miguel Rico. The German midfielder is highly regarded in the European circuit and has admirers at Camp Nou as well.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans had previously identified Musiala as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder's contract expires in less than 18 months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Hansi Flick is well aware of Musiala's abilities, having watched him from up close during his time at the Allianz Arena, as well as with the national team. As such, Barcelona were keen to prise him away this year.

However, the 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club until 2030. It was a huge blow to the Catalans' plans, and they now believe that an immediate move for the player is no longer possible.

Ad

As such, the LaLiga giants have decided to end their pursuit of the German this year. They have now shifted their focus to signing a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski instead.

Marcus Rashford wants Camp Nou move

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has his heart set on joining Barcelona this summer, according to The Sun. The English forward was eager to move to Camp Nou in the winter after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Ad

However, the Catalans failed to complete a deal due to their ongoing financial issues. Rashford eventually joined Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal, but has no desire to stay at the Birmingham-based club.

Instead, Rashford wants to use the opportunity to get back to his best at Villa Park. The player is convinced that once he regains top form, the LaLiga giants will rekindle their interest in him. Interestingly, the Villans have a £40m buy option in the deal, which could complicate matters for Barcelona.

Ad

Chelsea eyeing Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are planning a move for Jules Kounde this summer, according to SPORT. The Blues have had their eyes on the French defender for a while and previously attempted to sign him without success.

Ad

Kounde has been impressive for Barcelona this season and is a key figure under Hansi Flick. The player has excelled in an unconventional right-back position this season, registering three goals and seven assists from 36 games.

Kounde is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027 and remains firmly in the club's plans for the future. Chelsea are ready to entice the LaLiga giants by offering €100m for the 26-year-old. Despite their poor financial situation, the Catalans remain adamant that the player won't be sold at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback