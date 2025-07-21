Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing 2026 move for Argentine ace, Hansi Flick wants Denzel Dumfries, and more - July 21, 2025

After securing a domestic treble under Hansi Flick last season, Barcelona are now working to improve their squad before the new campaign commences. The Catalans have already roped in Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji so far.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are considering a move for an Argentine forward in 2026. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick wants Denzel Dumfries at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 21, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing 2026 move for Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are planning to offer €100m for Julian Alvarez next summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is set to turn 37 next month.

The Polish striker is coming off a spectacular campaign with the LaLiga champions, and played a starring role in securing a domestic treble. Lewandowski ended the season with 42 goals from 52 games across competitions.

Barcelona are ready to keep their faith in the veteran striker for the upcoming campaign, but are looking for his successor. Julian Alvarez has hit the ground running with a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, and has popped up on the Catalans' radar.

The Argentinean is a serial winner, having lifted the Premier League with Manchester City, and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Alvarez registered 29 goals and eight assists from 57 games across competitions last season for Los Rojiblancos.

The Camp Nou hierarchy are hoping to launch a move for him at the end of next season, and are planning to offer €90-100m for his signature. However, the 25-year-old remains a key figure for Atletico Madrid and they are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Hansi Flick wants Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to take Denzel Dumfries to Camp Nou, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are close to securing the services of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

However, the German manager also see the right-back position as one that needs urgent attention. Flick has utilized Jules Kounde in the position to good effect, but the Frenchman is naturally a center back.

The German manager has identified Dumfries as the ideal candidate for the job. The Dutchman was a revelation for Inter Milan last season, registering 11 goals and six assists from 47 games across competitions.

The 29-year-old reportedly has a €25m release clause in his deal that expires at the end of this month, so Barcelona will have to hurry if they wish to sign him. Once the clause expires, the Nerazzurri could demand around €40m for Dumfries, which could pose a problem for the Catalans.

Valencia propose loan deal for Pau Victor

Pau Victor

Valencia are eyeing a temporary move for Pau Victor this summer, according to Diario Sport. The Spanish striker struggled for game time at Barcelona last season, playing second fiddle to the mercurial Robert Lewandowski.

The impending arrival of Marcus Rashford could be the final nail in his coffin at Camp Nou. Valencia have already been in touch with the Catalans to script a loan deal for the 23-year-old, with an option to buy. However, the LaLiga champions only want to sell him permanently for €10m.

