Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Dutch ace, club offered Denzel Dumfries, and more - July 18, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve Hansi Flick's squad before the start of the upcoming season. The Catalans have already roped in Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji so far this summer.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are interested in a Dutch midfielder. Elsewhere, the Camp Nou hierarchy have been offered the chance to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 18, 2025
Barcelona eyeing Xavi Simons
Barcelona are planning to bring Xavi Simons back to Camp Nou this summer, according to journalist Carlos Monfort. The Catalans are looking to inject a shot of creativity to their attack, after faltering in their pursuit of Nico Williams.
The Spanish forward turned down a move to Camp Nou to sign a new long-term deal with Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions also have their eyes on Liverpool's Luis Diaz, but prising him away won't be a straightforward affair.
Barcelona sporting director Deco has now turned to Simons as an option. The former La Masia graduate is coming off a decent campaign with RB Leipzig, managing 11 goals and eight assists from 33 games.
The Catalans are now planning to bring him back to Camp Nou. Deco recently sat down for a meeting with the player's brother, Faustino Simons, and superagent Ali Barat.
Barat is not the 22-year-old's official representative, but reportedly holds a significant influence in his decision making. However, the LaLiga champions are unlikely to secure a move for the Dutchman this summer owing to their poor finances. Simons is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2027, and is expected to cost around €70m.
Catalans offered Denzel Dumfries
Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutch right-back reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract with Inter Milan, which is active for the rest of this month.
The Catalans have been linked with a move for Dumfries in recent times, with Hansi Flick apparently a fan of the player. The LaLiga champions are looking to add more cover for Jules Kounde and the 29-year-old fits the bill.
Dumfries' asking price, and his wages, make the player a lucrative option for Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta and Deco recently had a meeting with superagent Jorge Mendes, where a move for the Dutchman was discussed.
Mendes, who represents Dumfries, also urged the Catalans to secure his signature. However, the LaLiga champions are currently focussed on strengthening their attack, and do not consider the right-back position a priority.
Galatasaray end Marc-Andre ter Stegen pursuit
Galatasaray have ended their pursuit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to SPORT. The German custodian's future at Barcelona is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.
Galatasaray were eager to prise Ter Stegen away and have already submitted two proposals for the player. However, the 33-year-old has refused to consider their offers as he looks to fight for his place under Hansi Flick.
The Turkish club have now run out of patience and are looking at alternate targets. Interestingly, Ter Stegen is considering a back surgery, which could rule him out for four months.