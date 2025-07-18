Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Dutch ace, club offered Denzel Dumfries, and more - July 18, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve Hansi Flick's squad before the start of the upcoming season. The Catalans have already roped in Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji so far this summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are interested in a Dutch midfielder. Elsewhere, the Camp Nou hierarchy have been offered the chance to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 18, 2025

Barcelona eyeing Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons

Barcelona are planning to bring Xavi Simons back to Camp Nou this summer, according to journalist Carlos Monfort. The Catalans are looking to inject a shot of creativity to their attack, after faltering in their pursuit of Nico Williams.

Ad

Trending

The Spanish forward turned down a move to Camp Nou to sign a new long-term deal with Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions also have their eyes on Liverpool's Luis Diaz, but prising him away won't be a straightforward affair.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has now turned to Simons as an option. The former La Masia graduate is coming off a decent campaign with RB Leipzig, managing 11 goals and eight assists from 33 games.

Ad

The Catalans are now planning to bring him back to Camp Nou. Deco recently sat down for a meeting with the player's brother, Faustino Simons, and superagent Ali Barat.

Barat is not the 22-year-old's official representative, but reportedly holds a significant influence in his decision making. However, the LaLiga champions are unlikely to secure a move for the Dutchman this summer owing to their poor finances. Simons is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2027, and is expected to cost around €70m.

Ad

Catalans offered Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutch right-back reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract with Inter Milan, which is active for the rest of this month.

Ad

The Catalans have been linked with a move for Dumfries in recent times, with Hansi Flick apparently a fan of the player. The LaLiga champions are looking to add more cover for Jules Kounde and the 29-year-old fits the bill.

Dumfries' asking price, and his wages, make the player a lucrative option for Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta and Deco recently had a meeting with superagent Jorge Mendes, where a move for the Dutchman was discussed.

Ad

Mendes, who represents Dumfries, also urged the Catalans to secure his signature. However, the LaLiga champions are currently focussed on strengthening their attack, and do not consider the right-back position a priority.

Galatasaray end Marc-Andre ter Stegen pursuit

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Galatasaray have ended their pursuit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to SPORT. The German custodian's future at Barcelona is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Ad

Galatasaray were eager to prise Ter Stegen away and have already submitted two proposals for the player. However, the 33-year-old has refused to consider their offers as he looks to fight for his place under Hansi Flick.

The Turkish club have now run out of patience and are looking at alternate targets. Interestingly, Ter Stegen is considering a back surgery, which could rule him out for four months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More