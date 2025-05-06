Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Leroy Sane boost, LaLiga trio eyeing Spanish ace, and more - May 6, 2025

Barcelona travel to the San Siro on Tuesday, May 6, to face Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal second leg. The tie is evenly poised at 3-3 from the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Leroy Sane this summer. Elsewhere, three LaLiga clubs are interested in a Spanish forward.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 6, 2025.
Barcelona receive Leroy Sane boost
Leroy Sane's contract renewal talks with Bayern Munich have hit a standstill, according to SPORT. The German forward's current deal expires at the end of this season, and Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing him with interest.
The latest developments, as such, will be a big boost for the Catalans' summer plans. Sane has also switched agents, and will now be represented by Pini Zahavi.
Interestingly, the super agent currently has Robert Lewandowski, Hansi Flick, and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah among his clients. Zahavi has close ties with the LaLiga giants, which could aid in a possible move for Sane as well.
Barcelona have had their eyes on the German forward for a while, and the prospect of signing him for free could be too hard to turn down. The Catalans, however, haven't made a move yet, but are closely assessing the situation. The 29-year-old has managed 13 goals and five assists from 43 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season.
LaLiga trio eyeing Ansu Fati
Real Sociedad, Sevilla, and Valencia are all keeping a close eye on Ansu Fati, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Barcelona, and remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.
The Catalans are well stocked in attack and can afford to let Fati leave. The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries and a lack of form in recent times, and is apparently looking for a fresh start this year. Barcelona are keen to remove his salary from their wage bill, and a move is expected to materialize at the end of this season.
Raphinha opens up on his struggles under Xavi
Raphinha has shed light on his struggles under former Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazilian forward had a difficult time under the Spanish manager and was on the verge of leaving last summer.
However, Hansi Flick's arrival changed everything. The German manager opted to switch Raphinha to the left wing, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Speaking to Isabela Pagliari, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the 28-year-old stated that he didn't feel trusted by Xavi and his coaching staff.
“I felt that neither he nor the coaching staff trusted me. When there was no other, I was there and played the full 90 minutes. I gave everything I had to deliver and solved the games, but when there was someone else who could play in my place, I did it without thinking. Sometimes, I was doing everything in 60 minutes and I would take myself out,” said Raphinha.
Raphinha has registered 31 goals and 25 assists from 52 games across competitions this season for the LaLiga giants.