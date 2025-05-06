Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Leroy Sane boost, LaLiga trio eyeing Spanish ace, and more - May 6, 2025

Barcelona travel to the San Siro on Tuesday, May 6, to face Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal second leg. The tie is evenly poised at 3-3 from the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Leroy Sane this summer. Elsewhere, three LaLiga clubs are interested in a Spanish forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 6, 2025.

Barcelona receive Leroy Sane boost

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane's contract renewal talks with Bayern Munich have hit a standstill, according to SPORT. The German forward's current deal expires at the end of this season, and Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

Ad

Trending

The latest developments, as such, will be a big boost for the Catalans' summer plans. Sane has also switched agents, and will now be represented by Pini Zahavi.

Interestingly, the super agent currently has Robert Lewandowski, Hansi Flick, and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah among his clients. Zahavi has close ties with the LaLiga giants, which could aid in a possible move for Sane as well.

Barcelona have had their eyes on the German forward for a while, and the prospect of signing him for free could be too hard to turn down. The Catalans, however, haven't made a move yet, but are closely assessing the situation. The 29-year-old has managed 13 goals and five assists from 43 games across competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

Ad

LaLiga trio eyeing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati.

Real Sociedad, Sevilla, and Valencia are all keeping a close eye on Ansu Fati, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Barcelona, and remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Ad

The Catalans are well stocked in attack and can afford to let Fati leave. The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries and a lack of form in recent times, and is apparently looking for a fresh start this year. Barcelona are keen to remove his salary from their wage bill, and a move is expected to materialize at the end of this season.

Raphinha opens up on his struggles under Xavi

Raphinha has been in red-hot form this season

Raphinha has shed light on his struggles under former Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazilian forward had a difficult time under the Spanish manager and was on the verge of leaving last summer.

Ad

However, Hansi Flick's arrival changed everything. The German manager opted to switch Raphinha to the left wing, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking to Isabela Pagliari, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the 28-year-old stated that he didn't feel trusted by Xavi and his coaching staff.

“I felt that neither he nor the coaching staff trusted me. When there was no other, I was there and played the full 90 minutes. I gave everything I had to deliver and solved the games, but when there was someone else who could play in my place, I did it without thinking. Sometimes, I was doing everything in 60 minutes and I would take myself out,” said Raphinha.

Raphinha has registered 31 goals and 25 assists from 52 games across competitions this season for the LaLiga giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More