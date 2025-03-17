Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans step up Luis Diaz pursuit, club suffer Nico Williams blow, and more - March 17, 2025

Barcelona secured a stunning 4-2 comeback win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16, at the Metropolitano Stadium. A Ferran Torres brace and goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal helped Hansi Flick's team reclaim the top spot in the league table.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans remain eager to sign Luis Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a blow in their efforts to take Nico Williams to Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 17, 2025.

Barcelona step up Luis Diaz pursuit

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have accelerated their pursuit of Luis Diaz, according to SPORT. The LaLiga giants are planning to reinforce their attack this summer and have identified the Colombian winger as an option.

Ad

Trending

Diaz has registered 13 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions this season for Liverpool. His contract with the Reds runs until 2027, so prising him away won't be an easy affair.

Catalans' sporting director Deco has already held discussions with Diaz's camp and he is keen to move to Camp Nou. However, the transfer is likely to cost €60-70m, which means Barcelona will have to free up €30m from their wage bill to get a deal across the line.

Ad

The Spanish giants intend to do so by turning to player sales. Pedri is the only player currently considered indispensable among the midfielders at the club.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo are also staring at uncertain futures. The Catalans could also wait for a year and move for the 28-year-old once he enters the final year of his contract next summer.

Catalans suffer Nico Williams blow

Nico Williams

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward is a long-term target for Barcelona, who were also linked with him last year.

Ad

The Catalans remain on the hunt for a new left winger this summer, and Williams is their preferred target for the position. The 22-year-old has registered nine goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions this season for Athletic Bilbao.

Williams is under contract until 2027 and reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal. Bayern Munich are now ready to trigger the player's release clause, which could spell trouble for Barcelona.

Ad

Alexander Isak opens up on his future

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has provided an update on his future amid interest from Barcelona. The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final phase of his career.

Ad

The Pole will turn 37 in August, while his contract expires in under 18 months. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants want Isak to take Lewandowski's place at Camp Nou.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Liverpool, as cited by AS, the Newcastle United striker insisted that he is not thinking about his future.

“As I’ve said, I’m not thinking about the summer yet. That will be a topic of conversation when the season is over. There are no talks yet,” Isak said.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle United until 2028 and is likely to cost a massive amount. The 25-year-old has registered 23 goals and five assists from 33 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback